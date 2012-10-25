Fitch doubts the banks' capacity to generate revenue synergies quickly given the continued economic recession, which will keep business activity at low levels. Also, funding costs will, in Fitch's view, remain high for some time as it may take a few years for Greek banks to access the interbank and wholesale markets in a normalised way.

Moreover, Fitch remains cautious on the evolution of banks' already weak asset quality, even if the resulting entities are larger in size, as they will continue to be faced with the economic recession in Greece and rising unemployment from already record-high levels (25% at end-July 2012). Fitch expects the entities to have weaker overall risk profiles and performance upon integration because in most cases they involve the integration of entities with worse credit risk profiles. Risk concentration levels, particularly the merger of two of the largest banks, may increase due to some risk overlap.

In addition, banks will be challenged to manage execution risks, which could be exacerbated by the poor operating environment in Greece, the fact that some of the mergers have been largely driven by external pressures from national and international authorities and union resistance that could make it difficult to achieve cost synergies.

After various attempts since 2010, consolidation in the Greek banking system only began in July 2012. This has been accelerated by the aggravation of Greece's sovereign crisis, which has seriously debilitated the systemically important domestic banks. National and international authorities have pressured Greek banks to consolidate in an attempt to re-establish confidence in the banking system and concentrate banking assets in viable and more efficient banks that could ultimately generate sufficient profits to pay back state aid. Piraeus Bank, the smallest of Greece's big four lenders, initiated the process in August 2012 with the acquisition of the healthy part of the balance sheet of the then state-owned bank, Agricultural Bank of Greece (ATE bank). Piraeus closed the gap with the other three big lenders and the number of systemically important banks was reduced to four from five.

Alpha Bank moved next after the announcement on 17 October when it reached an agreement with France's Credit Agricole to acquire the entire share capital of its Greek subsidiary, Emporiki Bank (pro-forma total assets of EUR20bn at end-Q112). This was followed by Piraeus Bank's announcement on 19 October when it reached an agreement with France's Societe Generale to acquire its Greek subsidiary, Geniki Bank (pro-forma total assets of EUR2.9bn at end-Q112).

These transactions are expected to be completed by end-2012 pending the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals. If successful, they should enlarge the two banks' domestic franchises and market shares and help to resolve the viability of second-tier and troublesome banks in Greece. Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank are to acquire weaker banks (including the recent acquisition of ATEbank by Piraeus), so they overall credit risk profiles will deteriorate. More positively, the two transactions will not increase the two banks' capital needs, and may reduce them, because under the terms of the agreement, the two French banks will capitalise their Greek subsidiary before the sale. Also, the acquisitions should be neutral or slightly positive to their already fragile liquidity and funding profiles. Geniki is practically self-funded. Credit Agricole's capital injections and the acquisition of Emporiki's shipping loans will reduce Emporiki's funding from the parent to about EUR600m. This is to be repaid by Alpha Bank in three instalments, the last one scheduled for end-2014.

NBG's announcement on 5 October of a voluntary offer to acquire all of Eurobank's shares is important, as this could involve the merger of NBG, the largest bank, and Eurobank, the second largest bank. If shareholders and regulatory approvals are received and the merger goes ahead, this would create a much larger institution with pro-forma assets of about EUR178bn at end-Q112, compared with pro-forma assets of EUR78bn at Alpha after Emporiki's acquisition and EUR77bn at Piraeus including ATEbank and Geniki at end-Q112.

Fitch views higher short-term challenges in NBG's and Eurobank's merger transaction than those at Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank given the two banks' large size and degree of overlaps in resources and risks. Also, both banks have large capital needs and funding and liquidity pressure that will not be mitigated in the first place. However, the potential for synergies is also higher. In addition, the resulting entity should materially enlarge its domestic franchise and market shares, helping to improve its deposit base and funding costs. Fitch notes that the merger cannot be guaranteed in view of the several merger attempts between the major Greek banks that failed in the past, either because of disagreements between the parties' involved or antitrust issues.

If the various consolidation moves finally go ahead, the Greek banking system would be ultimately dominated by three banking groups. The three combined would control more than 65% of the deposit and loan market shares, with the new NBG group holding just above 30% market shares for loans and deposits on a pro-forma basis. In Fitch's view, this would conclude the banking consolidation process in Greece. Fitch does not rule out further smaller consolidation operations, but these would most likely involve smaller banks in Greece being integrated into one of the three larger banking groups.

Another possible scenario is the large Cypriot banks embarking on disposal plans of their Greek operations, which could contribute to the further consolidation of the Greek banking system.

The 'CCC' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of NBG, Eurobank, Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank remain at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) based on sovereign support. The SRFs are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Greek sovereign rating ('CCC') or to a change in the agency's assumptions around the propensity of the authorities to support the banks. A downgrade of banks' SRFs would trigger a downgrade of their Long-term IDRs.

The four Greek banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the banks would have defaulted had they not received external support. Banks have been provided with emergency liquidity assistance by the Bank of Greece and the European Central Bank to absorb deposit withdrawals. Moreover, they have been provided with capital support through the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to raise their total capital adequacy ratios to the required minimum 8%. However, Greek banks need to reach a minimum 9% core capital ratio and restore capital levels. If they fail to boost capital by private means, they will be able to access additional capital from the HFSF.

Once the recapitalisation processes are completed and further details of these are made available, Fitch will reassess banks' VRs based on their post-supported financial strength. Fitch expects the VRs to remain deeply sub-investment grade to reflect materially weak credit fundamentals.