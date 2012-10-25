Oct 25 -

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' credit rating to ELM B.V.'s Series 171 EUR550,000,000 2.50% secured notes due 2020, secured over Elsevier Finance S.A.'s (EFSA) guaranteed loan notes, due 2020 (ELM Notes Series 171).

The transaction repackages Switzerland-domiciled EFSA's EUR550 million senior notes (Guaranteed Loan Notes) due 2020, which Reed Elsevier PLC And Reed Elsevier N.V. unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee.

The Guaranteed Loan Notes and the ELM Notes Series 171 are issued simultaneously. We rate the Guaranteed Loan Notes at 'BBB+'. ELM passes to the ELM Notes Series 171 any interest payments and any redemption payments that it receives from the Guaranteed Loan Notes:

-- The Guaranteed Loan Notes pay interest annually of 2.5% on EUR550 million.

-- The ELM Notes Series 171 pay the same 2.5% interest annually on EUR550 million.

-- The maturity date of both notes is Sept. 24, 2020.

The ELM Notes Series 171 redeem early under the following circumstances:

-- The Guaranteed Loan Notes become capable of being declared due and payable;

-- The noteholders exercise the put option in the event of a change of control by the guarantors.

-- If, due to a change in law, it becomes unlawful for the issuer to perform its obligations.

The key risk for the ELM Notes Series 171 is the credit risk of the Guaranteed Loan Notes, being the underlying collateral. As such, we have weak-linked our rating on the ELM Notes Series 171 to the rating on the Guaranteed Loan Notes. The assigned rating reflects this link.

The transactions are set up to allow interest payments on the Guaranteed Loan Notes to be made without having to pay withholding tax (a tax levied on interest on securities).

