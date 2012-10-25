(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

Summary analysis -- Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 25-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2007 A/-- --/--

30-Jan-1996 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Hong Kong-based Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect the company's very strong capitalization and strong liquidity, which support its risk profile. Asia Insurance's operating performance has been good and it has a solid market position in Hong Kong's competitive general insurance market. Offsetting factors are the company's high equity exposure than the industry average and its risky inward reinsurance business.

Asia Insurance's very strong capitalization reflects its shareholders' funds of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 2.47 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, (HK$2.87 billion a year earlier) and its risk profile based on our risk-based analysis. The company's solvency ratio (shareholders' funds to net premiums) decreased to 321.5% as of the end of 2011 from 429.8% a year earlier. We expect Asia Insurance's capital to remain very strong, compared with its peers, in the next two years, even after factoring in the potential loss development from the floods in Thailand in 2011.

We expect Asia Insurance's operating performance in 2012 and 2013 to be good, given its prudent underwriting. However, the company may still be subject to volatility in the equity market due to its high equity exposure. As of the end of 2011, equity holdings account for 39% of Asia Insurance's total invested assets. Nevertheless, the company benefits from strong liquidity, given its significant cash and deposits (24.6% of total invested assets as at end 2011). The company's combined ratio rose to 96.4% in 2011 (2010: 91.2%). The deterioration was mainly due to the flood-related losses.

Asia Insurance's exposure to inward reinsurance business has become quite significant in recent years, at one-third of its total portfolio. We view the inward reinsurance business as a risk factor, given that the company has limited reinsurance and catastrophe protection for this segment. Considering the company's modest performance, the inward reinsurance business could increase the volatility in earnings.

We view Asia Insurance's market position as solid in the competitive Hong Kong general insurance segment, mainly due to its good relationships with intermediaries. The company is the eighth-largest general insurer, with a market share of 3.1% in 2011 in terms of gross premiums. Its top line expanded 12% in 2011, in line with the industry growth rate. We expect Asia Insurance to maintain its growth rate in the next two years due to intense competition in Hong Kong's general insurance market and the company's prudent underwriting practices such as increasing prices or cutting off unprofitable lines.

Enterprise risk management

We assess Asia Insurance's overall enterprise risk management (ERM) as adequate relative to its simple risk profile. However, we view the company's catastrophe risk control as less sophisticated, with limited risk assessment tools. This was reflected by Asia Insurance's exposure to catastrophe losses in the past. Although the impact from those losses was manageable, it contributed to earning volatility.

Asia Insurance has a relatively simple risk profile and risk control processes, with regular underwriting meetings and close interaction between the management and operational teams. The company also has quarterly management meetings to cover wider spectrum of risks such as investment risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Asia Insurance will maintain its capitalization despite potential exposure to Thai flood losses, which we expect to be manageable. Capitalization is likely to remain commensurate with the current rating level, in our view.

We view the possibility of an upgrade as extremely unlikely while Hong Kong's competitive general insurance market continues to constrain the company's business profile. We may revise the outlook or lower the rating if the company's operating performance or capitalization deteriorates significantly, affecting its overall financial profile.