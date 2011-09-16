(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 16-
Continued negative revenue trends over the
course of 2011 exacerbated by significant drug patent expiration will overshadow
a highly productive year for the global pharmaceutical industry, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch-rated large pharmaceutical companies experienced the third consecutive
quarter of falling pharmaceutical revenues. Generic drug competition and
government cost containment are the major causes of pharmaceutical sales
pressure, leading to an average weighted decrease of 0.7% in the second quarter
of 2011. The industry's revenue pressures will be especially evident in Q4.
Fitch anticipates that 2011 will be a strong year for industry research
productivity, with the number of novel medicines cleared for marketing already
exceeding 2010 figures. Further, Fitch estimates that the majority of new
treatments introduced this year, both general and specialty medicines, may reach
blockbuster status.
The full Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline: Second Quarter 2011 is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
()