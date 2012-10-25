Oct 25 -
Summary analysis -- PGA Holdings Inc. ----------------------------- 25-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Indiana
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 69340H
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on South Bend, Ind.-based PGA Holdings Inc. (PGA), the parent of U.S. patient
satisfaction and clinical performance information and improvement services provider Press Ganey
Associates Inc., reflect its "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile. The weak business is dominated by a niche operating focus in the
moderately competitive patient satisfaction and clinical performance surveying and benchmarking
service business. This is despite Press Ganey's well-established market position, which has
provided significant sources of recurring revenues. PGA's highly leveraged financial risk
profile reflects adjusted leverage well above 8x. We add the preferred units of PGHoldco LLC
(PGA's parent) to adjusted debt. Press Ganey conducts patient satisfaction surveys for more than
10,000 health care organizations; its established scoring database commonly is used as a
standard for hospital performance as well as provides measures and improves clinical performance
outcomes.
Press Ganey is on track to meet our 2012 base-case expectations of mid- to high-single-digit
revenue growth and relatively stable EBITDA margins of around 38%. It continues to retain well
above 90% of its contract base in both its patient satisfaction (86% of 2011 revenues) and
clinical performance (9% of 2011 revenues) segments, with modest price increases. The newer
clinical performance segment is and will continue to be a driver of current growth as the
company seeks to expand this business by cross-selling this service to its existing patient
satisfaction customer base. We expect the company to further expand the clinical performance
segment through modest acquisitions funded by discretionary cash flow. We expect new reporting
requirements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the overall push of
health care reform for better clinical outcome measures will further increase demand for such
services.We also expect new reimbursement requirements to further support continued expansion of
its customer base in patient satisfaction surveys for medical practices and alternative sites
including home health.
While the weak business risk profile reflects Press Ganey's narrow focus in a niche
business, it is the leader in the U.S. patient satisfaction market. Press Ganey serves
approximately 50% of all U.S. hospitals (a substantial portion of which are larger U.S.
healthcare service providers) and a strong position in the medical practice market (mainly for
large group practices). However, despite its relevant presence in patient satisfaction, there is
still room for competition from new market entrants. The business risk profile also incorporates
heavy competition and low barriers to entry in its future growth engine, the newer clinical
performance business, established as a result of a few acquisitions in 2009 and 2010. Press
Ganey is the third largest provider in the clinical performance segment, with about an 11%
market share in this highly fragmented area. This industry growth prospects rely on demand of
services from increase regulations due to recently mandated compliance reporting requirements.
CMS' mandated Hospital and Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems
(HCAHPS and HHCAHPS) patient satisfaction measures and Medicare's reformed pay-for-performance
reimbursement model that will become effective in 2013, will increase demand for this service as
well as patient satisfaction. Medicare pay-for-performance will require some providers to be
measured against their peers on patient satisfaction and clinical performance for full Medicare
payment reimbursement. A dynamic competitive environment could pressure the company's expected
growth and profitability prospects, and evolving regulations may pose challenges.
The company's existing strong brand awareness, aided by a proprietary database including 25
years of survey-response benchmarking data, provides some offset to competitive risks. We
believe this gives Press Ganey a competitive advantage with significant barriers to entry.
Demand for patient satisfaction is largely driven by health care providers that want to improve
clinical outcomes and measure performance for compensation purposes by benchmarking patient
satisfaction survey results against peers. We expect demand to continue over the near to medium
term. We also believe the range of Press Ganey's service offerings gives it a competitive
advantage compared with peers: It is the only provider that offers both clinical performance and
patient satisfaction data.
PGA's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA
well above 8x. In accordance with our hybrid capital criteria, we view PG Holdco's accreting
preferred debt held by its owners as debt-like, because we expect it to be refinanced over the
medium term.
However, we recognize that the units do not require any ongoing cash payments. Excluding the
units, we expect debt leverage levels will be below 5x in 2012. Despite our expectation of
expanding EBITDA, we expect fully adjusted leverage to remain high for some time, because of the
accretion on the preferred units. Given the late-2010 $169 million distribution to shareholders,
we expect PGA and its sponsor to be committed to modestly growing the company rather than paying
another dividend over the near term. We expect acquisitions to be funded from modest
discretionary cash flow. As a result, we do not expect debt reduction.
Liquidity
PGA's liquidity is adequate, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to
24 months. Relevant aspects of its liquidity include:
-- We expect sources to cover uses by at least 1.2x for the next two years.
-- PGA's sources include a $20 million revolver and our expectation of operating cash flow
of over $30 million in 2012
-- Cash uses are limited, composed of capital expenditures of about $20 million that
primarily will be used to expand its business.
-- We expect net sources still would be positive with a 15% EBITDA decline.
-- PGA would not likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks without refinancing.
-- We expect PGA to maintain existing cushions of around 25% on its credit facility
covenants.
-- Debt maturities are modest until 2017, when the revolver becomes due.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on PGA's $20 million revolver and $335 million first-lien term loan B
is a 'B'. The recovery rating on the revolver and first-lien term loan is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The
issue-level rating on PGA's $90 million second-lien term loan is a 'CCC+'. The recovery rating
on the second-lien term loan is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%)
recovery of principal in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis,
please see the recovery report on PGA Holdings Inc., published April 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain very high, despite
continued revenue growth and sustained EBITDA margins, primarily because of the accreting
preferred units and its acquisition strategy. A rating upgrade could occur if PGA meaningfully
executes its growth strategy by achieving some dominance in the clinical performance sector,
prompting an upward revision of our business risk assessment to fair. We could also consider a
rating upgrade if PGA adopts more conservative financial policies with sustained adjusted
leverage (including preferred units as debt) in the 4x to 5x range, which we view as unlikely
given its accretive preferred units. A downgrade would be considered if liquidity becomes
constrained with a bank-calculated loan covenant cushion falling below 10%. This could result
from a significant decline in EBITDA of about 15% or substantial additional borrowings to
finance a large acquisition or dividend payment which would increase actual debt burden by 26%.
