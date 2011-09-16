(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16- Delinquencies for U.S. CREL CDOs flattened out this past month on limited loan activity, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. The full results are featured in this week's U.S. CMBS newsletter.

With asset managers reporting only three new delinquent assets last month, August delinquencies fell slightly to 11.6% from 11.8% in July. Among the newly delinquent assets were one defaulted whole loan and two credit impaired securities. The newly delinquent loan is secured by a vacant industrial building.

'The pace of new delinquencies has slowed over the last four months, which is an encouraging sign for CREL CDOs,' said Director Stacey McGovern. 'However, delinquencies are expected to continue to fluctuate as economic conditions remain volatile.'

While this ongoing decline in overall delinquencies suggests a positive trend for CREL CDOs, Fitch maintains its current loss expectations as losses continue to be realized and some of the modified and newly extended loans are expected to ultimately default again.

In August, CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $39 million in realized losses. The highest loss was related to the discounted payoff of a whole loan secured by an underperforming portfolio of 14 multifamily properties located in Texas.

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'here 5736&rtype=mm&uid=Fitch'