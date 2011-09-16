The report includes the rating rationale, key rating drivers, portfolio
summary, corporate governance overview, pension screener, revenue segment and
geographic pie charts, organizational debt diagram, covenant analysis and
financial summary for each of the following companies in Fitch's Media and
Entertainment portfolio:
Diversified Media
--CBS Corporation ('BBB'; Outlook Stable)
--Cox Enterprises ('BBB'; Outlook Positive)
--Discovery Communications LLC ('BBB'; Outlook Stable)
--Liberty Media LLC ('BB'; Outlook Stable)
--The McGraw-Hill Companies ('A-'; Outlook Negative)
--News Corporation ('BBB+'; Outlook Stable)
--Thomson Reuters Corporation ('A-'; Outlook Stable)
--Time Warner Inc. ('BBB'; Outlook Positive)
--Viacom, Inc. VIAb.N('BBB+'; Outlook Stable)
--The Walt Disney Company ('A'; Outlook Stable)
Publishing, Printing, Outdoor, TV and Radio Broadcasting
--Belo ('BB'; Outlook Stable)
--Clear Channel Communications, Inc. ('CCC'; Outlook Stable)
--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. ('B'; Outlook Stable)
--Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc. ('B-'; Outlook Stable)
--The McClatchy Company ('B-'; Outlook Stable)
--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. ('BB+'; Outlook Stable)
--Univision Communications ('B'; Outlook Stable)