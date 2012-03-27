(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on ORIX Aviation Systems as a commercial aircraft lease servicer.

-- We have raised our subranking for lease administration to STRONG.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on ORIX Aviation Systems Ltd. (OAS) as a commercial aircraft lease servicer.

OUTLOOK

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on OAS for management and organization.

LEASE ADMINISTRATION

We have raised to STRONG our subranking on OAS for lease administration. This reflects our view of the continued work that OAS has undertaken in improving its lease administration activity and controls.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We deem the financial position sufficient for OAS, based on our long-term 'A-' credit rating on ORIX, the parent company.

