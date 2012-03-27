(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- L'Oreal S.A. ---------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: --/--/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Help supply

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 502117

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2006 --/A-1+ --/A-1+

Rationale

The rating on French cosmetics and personal care group L'Oreal S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' excellent business risk profile, underpinned by the group's established No.1 global position in the expanding but competitive cosmetics industry. The group's financial risk profile is modest, under our criteria, reflecting resilient and strong cash flow generation, as well as extremely conservative financial ratios.

L'Oreal has a portfolio of strong brands and a broad geographic footprint, which enables the group to take full advantage of the strong growth prospects in emerging markets. The group's well recognized marketing and communication skills, combined with diversified distribution channels, are further elements of strength. At year-end 2011, L'Oreal reported a net cash position and a very conservative ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 200%. Since the beginning of 2009, L'Oreal has made only modest acquisitions and suspended share buybacks, enabling it to achieve financial metrics well above our minimum expectations for the rating category.