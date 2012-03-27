BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - Fitch Ratings has received an order from the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta dated 20 March 2012 pursuant to which Fitch India has been restrained from publishing a rating action with regards to SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited. Fitch is therefore unable at this time to publish a current rating on the issuer, according to Fitch.
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing