(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EMILRO Collection Services S.r.l.'s asset backed floating-rate notes as follow:

EUR25,000,000 Class A1 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR25,000,000 Class A2 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR25,000,000 Class A3 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR25,000,000 Class A4 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation takes into account the current level of credit enhancement (CE) and CE floor provided by the transaction documentation, which Fitch deems adequate to support a 'Asf' rating, given the potential level of obligor concentration (single debtor group may account for up to 2% of the total portfolio).

This transaction is a securitisation of a portfolio of trade receivables assigned by Emilia Romagna Factor Spa (the Seller and Servicer) to Emilro Collection Services s.r.l. (the Issuer). The major shareholder of Emilia Romagna Factor Spa (NR) is Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.p.a. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3').

The minimum credit enhancement for the transaction consists of the sum of a loss reserve, a dilution reserve and a yield reserve. Even though loss and dilution reserves are dynamic and change on the basis of the portfolio's actual performance, they have a floor ranging from a minimum of 12% to a maximum of 22% (the top boundary of the range set to cover the top 10 obligor groups plus a 2% dilution risk). Since the issue date, loss and dilution reserves have always been equal to the credit enhancement floor and actual CE available for the notes has always been higher than minimum reserve calculated in accordance with contractual documentation.

Even though dynamic credit enhancement calculations are not perfectly consistent with Fitch's methodology, Fitch has compared reserves calculated under its methodology to minimum reserves calculated according to transaction documentation since the issue date and concluded that minimum reserves available are consistent with a 'Asf' rating.

Since the issue date, the transaction has showed minimal severe delinquencies (>3 months past due receivables), no defaults (at least seven months past due receivables) and no dilutions. Fitch has received supplemental information on collections not received directly from the debtors and noted that from January 2011 to 25 November 2011 about EUR5.4m (over EUR805m of collections) were represented by receivables bought back by the Seller which would otherwise have been classified in the severe delinquency buckets. When comparing reserves calculated under Fitch methodology against minimum reserve available, Fitch has considered such EUR5.4m as defaulted receivables.

Fitch understands that information on repurchased receivables will be now provided on a regular basis by the Servicer.