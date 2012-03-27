BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 -
Summary analysis -- Kindred Healthcare Inc.
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/--
State/Province: Kentucky
Primary SIC: Skilled nursing
care facilities
Rationale
The rating on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We expect Kindred to continue to be subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect Kindred's total revenue to increase by about 14% in 2012, primarily because of the full-year impact of 2011 acquisition of RehabCare. Our expectation for an 18% increase in the hospital division revenue in 2012 is a key catalyst for our total revenue growth assumption. We expect the recent Medicare cut to be a contributing factor for our expectation that Kindred's nursing home revenue will be flat in 2012. We believe Medicaid rates for the nursing home business will be flat.
