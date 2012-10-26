Oct 26 -
Summary analysis -- Chiba Bank Ltd. ------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 167071
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
20-Jan-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our projection that, under our base-case scenario,
Chiba Bank will be able to manage its potential credit risk and keep its
financial profile commensurate with the current ratings over the coming 18
months or so. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that the bank's
resilience against domestic economic volatility is relatively high, given its
solid business performance in the past and leading position in its home market
of Chiba Prefecture. Our base-case scenario for Chiba Bank incorporates the
risk that its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio could increase about one
percentage point due mainly to the upcoming expiration of the government's
financial support measures for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs). On the
other hand, we expect the bank's profitability to remain moderately weak in
the medium term as Chiba Bank's interest margins are declining, along with
those of other regional banks.
The outlook is stable because, under our rating criteria, if the likelihood of
extraordinary government support is "moderately high," the entity will not be
directly affected by the negative outlook on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) under a
combination of 'a' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the current 'AA-'
sovereign rating on Japan.
We may raise the SACP and thereby the ratings if our assessment of the bank's
capitalization or earnings improves. More specifically, we may consider an
upgrade if we expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to steadily
exceed 10% or if its profitability improves beyond our assumptions due to an
increase in lending volume or wider interest margins. Conversely, we may
consider a downgrade if we revise downward our assessment of the bank's
capitalization or risk position, although we see this is an unlikely scenario
at this point. Specifically, for example, we may consider a downgrade if the
bank's RAC ratio falls below 7% or if its credit cost ratio rises far beyond
our assumption.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Chiba Bank on the company's "adequate"
business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position,
"average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The SACP on Chiba Bank is 'a'.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer
credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is
'a-'.
The BICRA score is first informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view
Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong net external balance,
which offsets the high level of government debt, and limited fiscal
flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is underpinned
by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory
monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented
with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings
capacity.
Standard & Poor's assesses Chiba Bank's business position as "adequate." The
bank is supported by a solid customer base in its home market in Chiba
Prefecture. Its total assets on a consolidated basis stood at JPY10.9 trillion
as of March 31, 2012. That is the largest amount among banks headquartered in
the prefecture, ranking the bank second among 64 regional banks in Japan
(stand-alone banks, excluding bank holding companies). The bank has leading
shares in both loans and deposits at 39% and 24%, respectively, as of March
31, 2011. Its share in loans, in particular, exceeds the share of the
second-largest bank in Chiba Prefecture, whose prefectural GDP is almost equal
to the GDP of Singapore, by a large extent. Meanwhile, as Chiba Prefecture
adjoins Tokyo, major banks also aggressively promote their businesses in the
prefecture, creating intense competition. The bank's customer base is limited
in comparison with the entire Japanese market, and its business franchise is
highly concentrated geographically. The bank maintains a conservative
management policy, focusing on retail loans to small and midsize enterprises
(SMEs) and residential loans.
Chiba Bank's capital and earnings are "adequate" based on our expectations
that the RAC ratio will remain at about 10.0% over the next 18 months, which
is average relative to its high ratings. Although an increase in its
outstanding loan balance has pushed up the bank's risk asset volume, Chiba
Bank's capital ratio is still improving, thanks to its efforts to reduce risk
assets, such as domestic stocks, while accumulating profits. With respect to
earnings, however, the bank's net core operating profit--a financial measure
to indicate its fundamental earnings capacity--may inch down in the
foreseeable future. This indicates that the bank's interest margins are
declining due to fierce competition, despite its increasing balance of
outstanding loans.
The SME Financing Facilitation Act, which has supported the credit quality of
SMEs, is due to expire in March 2013. As loans to SMEs generally account for a
high percentage of regional banks' total lending, Chiba Bank's NPL ratio may
also increase to some extent, thereby pushing up the bank's credit costs in
the next 18 months or so. Our base-case scenario for Chiba Bank incorporates
the risk that its NPL ratio could increase about one percentage point, mainly
due to the expiration of the SME Financing Facilitation Act. Taking into
account the bank's high coverage ratio of NPLs, under our base-case scenario,
we believe that incremental credit costs would be limited.
Nevertheless, Chiba Bank's asset quality could weaken further. The earnings of
its corporate borrowers could deteriorate if growing uncertainties in the
global economy significantly slows domestic growth. In particular, Standard &
Poor's will closely monitor how changes in economic conditions would affect
the bank's asset quality. This is because SMEs are regional banks' core
customers and they are more susceptible to changes in economic conditions than
big corporations.
Our risk position assessment for Chiba Bank is "strong." We expect the bank to
maintain a sound risk management system. The risk position and risk asset
volume in its loan portfolio are unlikely to change materially for the next
one to two years, in our view. The ratio of NPLs to total loans, net of loan
loss provisioning, stood at 1.5% as of March 31, 2012, which shows the bank's
NPLs are manageable.
During the past five years, Chiba Bank's credit cost ratios once rose beyond
our normalized loss ratio in the period following the failure of Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc. (fiscal 2008, ended March 31, 2009). Nevertheless, its
lending portfolio, which consists mainly of diversified, small-lot loans to
SMEs and mortgage loans to individual customers, remains generally stable
compared with major banks. The bank focuses mainly on the commercial banking
business and its loan portfolio consists of diversified, small-lot credits,
and thus, the degree of operational complexity is low. In addition, in an
effort to curb stock price fluctuation risk, it has reduced the outstanding
balance of stocks and equity-related investment trusts. We see this as a
positive factor in our assessment of the bank's risk position. In recent
years, however, Chiba Bank's bond investments have increased, along with
rising deposits. As a result, the bank's interest risk volume relative to its
Tier 1 capital and core profits has become large by international comparison.
This has made the bank's financial profile more susceptible to interest rate
fluctuations, in our view.
Chiba Bank's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "strong," in our
opinion. The bank's main funding source is its deposit base, which is
diversified into small lots. It maintains a high level of deposits, backed by
its strong customer base. All of its lending is funded by customer deposits,
with its loan-to-deposit ratio standing at 78% as of the end of March 2012. As
such, the bank is not directly affected by changes in the market funding
environment. The outstanding balance of corporate bonds that the bank has
issued for funding is limited at JPY40 billion, which is equivalent to about
0.4% of the total deposits. Its surplus funds have largely been appropriated
to relatively highly liquid assets such as Japanese government bonds and local
municipal bonds. Individual deposits, which consist of small-lot deposits from
various customers, account for more than 70% of the total deposits,
underpinning the stability of the bank's deposit base.
Chiba Bank has "moderate" systemic importance in Japan, according to Standard
& poor's assessment. We assess the Japanese government as "highly supportive"
of domestic private banks. Based on these, we assess the likelihood of the
government providing Chiba Bank with extraordinary support in a time of need
as "moderately high" (second in a scale of four).
Our assessment is based on the bank's position in the domestic market, Japan's
legal framework of the government support for domestic banks, including the
capital injection scheme, and the government's track record of providing
support for regional financial institutions. Nevertheless, the counterparty
credit rating on Chiba Bank is 'A', which is on par with the bank's SACP, even
after factoring government support into the rating. This is because Chiba
Bank's current SACP is only two notches lower than the current 'AA-' sovereign
rating on Japan, which leaves limited room for a notch-up for government
support. Under our rating criteria, if the likelihood of extraordinary
government support is "moderately high," no notch-up is incorporated into the
rating for a combination of 'a' SACP and the current 'AA-' sovereign rating on
Japan.
