(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes of Cafes 1 Trust's trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due May 2018 and affirmed the remaining three classes. The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below:

JPY2.28bn* Class A-1 TBIs affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY28.52bn* Class A-2 TBIs affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY6.4bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3bn* Class C-1 TBIs downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3.4bn* Class C-2 TBIs downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1bn* Class D-1 TBIs downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY5.6bn* Class D-2 TBIs downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

*as of 25 October 2012

The downgrade of the class C-1 to D-2 TBIs reflects Fitch's downward revisions of its cash flow assumptions and in turn, its adopted value of the single collateral property. Fitch's assumed cash flow is based on market trends of rental rates and occupancies in Japan's office properties with similar characteristics to the collateral from a mid-to-long term perspective. This is despite the fact that the actual cash flow performance has remained in line with Fitch's initial expectations.

The affirmations and Stable Outlooks of the class A-1 to B TBIs reflect Fitch's view that negative rating actions on these classes are not expected, given Fitch's very conservative assumption in property valuation. These classes also will benefit from the scheduled principal amortisation of the underlying loan, which will be repaid on the TBIs principal sequentially.

Fitch assigned ratings to this transaction in July 2006. The transaction is a securitisation of a loan backed by a condominium-ownership interest to a class A office located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.