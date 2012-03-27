(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - The extension of two Italian forbearance schemes for
small- and medium-sized enterprises may hinder clear performance reporting. This
could weaken some structural triggers of Italian SME collateralised loan
obligations and leasing asset-backed securities, but is unlikely to affect
structured finance ratings of the country's SME securitisations says Fitch
Ratings.
The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Italian Banking Association
(ABI) and major Italian business associations agreed on 28 February to extend
the terms of the SME Principal Payment Holiday Scheme (PPHS) until the end of
2012. These parties also agreed to extend the terms of the Mortgage Maturity
Extension Scheme, providing the option to extend secured and unsecured loans for
up to three and two years, respectively.
The PPHS implies liquidity and extension risks for Italian securitisations,
albeit limited ones. It can certainly weaken the effectiveness of structural
triggers, provisioning mechanisms and swaps, as it can interfere with the way
Italian SME transactions normally classify loans as delinquent and/or defaulted.
For example, loans in arrears that benefit from the PPHS may be re-classified as
performing after a renegotiation. It also affects the quality of portfolio
reporting, unless reporting is integrated with details of loans benefiting from
the PPHS. (For more information, see our report "Italian SME Principal Payment
Holiday Scheme", published on 7 January 2010 when the scheme was first
introduced.)
We have not downgraded any Italian transactions because of the risks related to
the PPHS so far and do not expect to take any downgrade action in the future
because of this risk. However, if there were to be a much larger take-up of the
scheme, there could be rating implications.
As part of our surveillance process we analyse the actual take-up of the PPHS,
the credit enhancement available to the notes, the structural features that may
be affected by the renegotiation, the quality and composition of the underlying
collateral and the way in which the scheme is operationally implemented.
We estimate 12% of the aggregate SME leasing contracts included in the
securitised portfolios of Fitch-rated transactions have taken a payment holiday
as of March 2011, while just 5% of SME lease contracts were in default or
arrears by more than 90 days at the end of their PPHS. (See "Italian Leasing
Index - Q111".) We believe that this performance is also due to the positive
selection operated by the portfolio eligibility criteria, which typically select
only performing assets.
The PPHS by Italian lenders is on a voluntary basis (that is, eligible borrowers
may apply to the PPHS only if the relevant lender has agreed to implement it).
The scheme applies to both loans and leases. While issuers of ABS notes are not
allowed to directly participate in the scheme, most lenders implementing the
PPHS have managed to introduce the scheme in the securitisations where they act
as servicers.