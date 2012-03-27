(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- 3i Holdings PLC ---------------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
23-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
28-Jan-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
11-Nov-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : 3i Group PLC
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil A-2 28-Jan-2009