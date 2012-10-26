UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 26 SOHO China Limited
* Moody's assigned a first time Ba1 corporate family rating to SOHO China Limited. Moody's has also assigned a provisional (P)Ba1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds issued by SOHO China. The ratings outlook is stable.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts