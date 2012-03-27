BRIEF-Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
* Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- 3i PLC ------------------------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Mar-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
23-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
28-Jan-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
11-Nov-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising