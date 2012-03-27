(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that there is a significant risk
that some European transport infrastructure projects will be unable to secure the necessary
refinancing as a result of the recent operational performance of the assets. Numerous European
transport projects must refinance their debt in 2012-2014 (mostly hard mini-perms signed
between 2003 and 2007).
"Strong assets are expected to retain market access: transport facilities which
demonstrated the resilience of their cash flows during the 2008-2010 crisis
should maintain solid capital market access," says Nicolas Painvin, head of
Transport and Social Infrastructure for EMEA. "These projects tend to be large
toll roads networks, main airports and diversified ports; many have already
succeeded in refinancing debt maturities at times of financial market stress."
However, weaker assets will be difficult to refinance. Assets featuring high
leverage at financial close and which have not met ambitious traffic forecasts,
will struggle to refinance. These assets were weak initially, had
speculative-grade rating characteristics, and their current exposure to
refinancing risk is made worse by the aggressiveness of the original business
plans. Such projects are mainly seen in the greenfield toll roads sector in
Spain, Portugal and Greece, as well as the highly leveraged UK regional
airports. All of these fragile projects are bank-financed and unrated.
Fitch foresees needs for recapitalisation or debt restructuring on these weaker
assets. They must secure financing at moderate prices to prove viable and as
this seems unlikely, equity injections will be necessary. However, not all
sponsors will be able or willing to inject equity; banks may therefore choose to
exert their step-in rights or further extend loan maturities. The latter would
not technically be a default, but would illustrate the lack of options for the
bank, and the vulnerability of the project to the bank's decision.
Yet, in sharp contrast with the 2003-2007 period - when most of the debt
facilities now at stake were signed - the current European debt markets feature
a smaller lending base, with an increased aversion to risk which is likely to
favour stronger credits.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Refinancing Wall for European Transport Infrastructure
