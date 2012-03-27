(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that there is a significant risk that some European transport infrastructure projects will be unable to secure the necessary refinancing as a result of the recent operational performance of the assets. Numerous European transport projects must refinance their debt in 2012-2014 (mostly hard mini-perms signed between 2003 and 2007).

"Strong assets are expected to retain market access: transport facilities which demonstrated the resilience of their cash flows during the 2008-2010 crisis should maintain solid capital market access," says Nicolas Painvin, head of Transport and Social Infrastructure for EMEA. "These projects tend to be large toll roads networks, main airports and diversified ports; many have already succeeded in refinancing debt maturities at times of financial market stress."

However, weaker assets will be difficult to refinance. Assets featuring high leverage at financial close and which have not met ambitious traffic forecasts, will struggle to refinance. These assets were weak initially, had speculative-grade rating characteristics, and their current exposure to refinancing risk is made worse by the aggressiveness of the original business plans. Such projects are mainly seen in the greenfield toll roads sector in Spain, Portugal and Greece, as well as the highly leveraged UK regional airports. All of these fragile projects are bank-financed and unrated.

Fitch foresees needs for recapitalisation or debt restructuring on these weaker assets. They must secure financing at moderate prices to prove viable and as this seems unlikely, equity injections will be necessary. However, not all sponsors will be able or willing to inject equity; banks may therefore choose to exert their step-in rights or further extend loan maturities. The latter would not technically be a default, but would illustrate the lack of options for the bank, and the vulnerability of the project to the bank's decision.

Yet, in sharp contrast with the 2003-2007 period - when most of the debt facilities now at stake were signed - the current European debt markets feature a smaller lending base, with an increased aversion to risk which is likely to favour stronger credits.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Refinancing Wall for European Transport Infrastructure

here