Rationale

The rating on SOHO reflects the company's fairly concentrated project portfolio and "lumpy" (or periodically bunched up) property sales. We also see some execution risks with the company's aggressive plan to shift its business model from build-to-sell to build-to-hold. These weaknesses are tempered by our view that SOHO has a high-quality property portfolio, established market position, and prudent financial management. We view SOHO's business risk profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "significant."

The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the corporate credit rating because we expect the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets to be lower than our notching threshold of 15%.

SOHO is one of the largest commercial property developers in China. The company has established a solid foothold in Beijing and has expanded with good success to Shanghai. We expect SOHO to maintain its focused strategy of building or acquiring high-quality and well-located projects in the two key commercial cities for China.

In our view, SOHO has an aggressive business plan for its property leasing portfolio. The company aims to increase its leasing area to about 1.7 million square meters by 2015, representing close to 10-fold growth. SOHO's expectations for growth in rental income may slip if it experiences any delays in project execution. This is because SOHO is developing significantly more projects concurrently than historically. The company's strategy to substantially increase rental income over the next three years will test its leasing, property management, and marketing capability.

Project-concentration risk remains a rating constraint for SOHO because it leads to volatile financial performances. SOHO has a limited number of projects for sale each year. As such, its property sales are subject to market conditions. Nevertheless, the company's strong reputation and good execution has allowed it to achieve satisfactory sales during market downturns.

SOHO has had a track record of strong sales execution for most of the past few years. Most of the company's projects were sold out at high margins within a short period of time. However, due to the market downturn, SOHO's execution has been volatile since 2011. Nonetheless, the company has delivered projects to buyers on time and on budget. The company benefits from lax presale rules in Beijing and its good marketing abilities.

In our view, despite fewer projects and land reserves than similarly rated peers', SOHO's project portfolio is of high asset quality and could be monetized when needed. The company's projects are located in prime locations in Beijing and Shanghai, where the commercial property markets are rapidly maturing and the leasing outlook is favorable over the next 12-24 months. This should help the company's shift to a leasing model.

Our rating also factors in SOHO's consistent and prudent financial management. The company was in net cash position from 2008-2011, underpinned by strong cash flows and high profitability. We believe SOHO's large surplus cash balance provides a liquidity buffer and allows the company to opportunely acquire land. The company has good access to onshore and offshore funding at low cost compared with peers.

We believe SOHO's cash flows and credit ratios could weaken in the next 12-24 months as the company increases capital spending to build its investment property portfolio. At the same time, SOHO will likely have lower property sales compared with the past three years as it retains most of its current properties for development into leasing properties. For 2012 and 2013, we expect contract sales to reach about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 10 billion, compared with RMB23.8 billion in 2010.

SOHO had good financial health, as reflected in credit metrics, but these ratios deteriorated in 2011 due to the timing of revenue recognition. We expect the company's leverage and interest coverage to improve in 2012 as this year it will recognize the property sales from Galaxy SOHO, a large commercial project in Beijing. In our base-case scenario, we estimate SOHO's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will likely hover around 3.5x and its EBITDA interest coverage about 4x, which are appropriate for a "significant" financial risk profile. These ratios are sensitive to the timing of property sales recognition and the debt funding plan.

Liquidity

In our view, SOHO China's liquidity is adequate, as our criteria define the term. Our assessment includes potential land acquisitions and dividend distributions, which are discretionary. Even so, in our base-case scenario, cash sources exceed cash uses by at least 20% for the next six to 12 months, even if EBITDA drops 15%, based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- We expect property sales to be about RMB10 billion. We do not take into account potential asset sales (e.g. investment properties, land lots). We have not factored in uncommitted banking facilities, such as bank lines in China.

-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of RMB10 billion-RMB11 billion in cash from property sales in 2012 and RMB14 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Liquidity uses include about RMB10 billion in land costs for 2012, RMB2.2 billion in short-term debt due as of Dec. 31, 2011, and construction costs of RMB3.5 billion for 2012.

The company has good headroom in its financial covenants including a net gearing ratio stipulated in its offshore syndicated bank loan agreement.

In our opinion, SOHO has good financial flexibility as reflected in its good access to capital markets, and banking facilities in the offshore market. The majority of the company's borrowings are in Hong Kong and U.S. dollars. All the company's assets are unencumbered. Further, we believe SOHO can sell its projects to boost liquidity if the need arises.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SOHO's cash flows and its credit ratios could weaken as the company reduces its property projects available for sale and increases capital expenditure to develop its leasing business.

We may lower the rating if SOHO's property sales are materially weaker than RMB10 billion and its EBITDA margins are much lower than 40% in the next 12 months, and debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is higher than 3.5x on a sustained basis in the next two years.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if SOHO smoothly executes its new business model such that its rental income contributions improve significantly in the next 12 months while it maintains its prudent financial management.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Soho China Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBBB/--/--

Senior Unsecured BB+

Senior Unsecured cnBBB