Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its credit ratings and outlooks on the ratings on the 13 covered bond programs that we list below (and the issuances under these programs) are unaffected by our rating actions on the programs' sponsor banks.

On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on France-based bank BNP Paribas to 'A+' from 'AA-', and maintained a negative outlook. We also revised the outlooks to negative from stable on French banks Credit Mutuel Arkea, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole S.A., and BPCE.

The ratings and outlooks on the 13 covered bond programs (and issuances under them) are unaffected by the rating actions on these French banks because of the application of our covered bonds methodology.

In accordance with this methodology, we use the long-term ICR on the sponsor bank to determine the issue rating on the covered bond program (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). We then calculate the maximum potential rating on the covered bond program by raising the ICR on the sponsor bank by an appropriate number of notches. We derive the appropriate number of notches from a combination of the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification and the program categorization (see table 4 of the aforementioned 2009 ALMM risk criteria).

If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, the unused notches provide a cushion against any downgrade of the sponsor bank. If the number of available notches is equal to the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, we typically revise the outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the outlook on the sponsor bank. This is because a further downgrade of the bank would automatically result in a downgrade of the covered bond.

For all 13 covered bond programs that we list below, the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating. The 'AAA' ratings on the covered bond programs are therefore unaffected by the downgrade and outlook revisions on the sponsor banks on Oct. 25. The outlooks on the ratings on the covered bond programs are also unaffected by the outlook revisions on the banks for the same reason. Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF, Societe Generale SCF, and Societe Generale LdG all have negative outlooks to reflect country risk. The 10 other covered bond programs have stable outlooks on the ratings.

Following the rating actions that we took on the sponsor banks on Oct. 25, 2012:

-- The following covered bond programs benefit from three unused notches of uplift: BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF and Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF;

-- The following covered bond programs benefit from two unused notches of uplift: BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH; Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF; Societe Generale SCF; BPCE SFH ; Compagnie de Financement Foncier; and Credit Mutuel Arkea Home Loans SFH; and

-- The following covered bond programs benefit from one unused notch of uplift: Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH Covered Bond Program; Banques Populaires Covered Bonds Programme; GCE Covered Bonds Programme; and Societe Generale LdG (preliminary rating).

We delink the rating on the BPCE Home Loan FCT program from the rating on BPCE because the program is structured to mitigate ALMM risk. The 'AAA' rating and stable outlook on our rating on the BPCE Home Loan FCT program are therefore also unaffected by the outlook revision on BPCE.

Finally, we note that, as a result of the lowering of the short-term rating on BNP Paribas to 'A-1' from 'A-1+', the BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH program documentation should result in BNP Paribas funding within 30 days a pre-maturity reserve that will cover any principal payments of the covered bonds maturing within the next 12 months. We will monitor the funding of this reserve when it occurs, or the impact of any other remedial actions that BNP Paribas takes following the downgrade.

UNAFFECTED COVERED BOND PROGRAMS

-- Banques Populaires Covered Bonds Programme

-- BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF

-- BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH

-- BPCE Home Loans FCT

-- BPCE SFH

-- Compagnie de Financement Foncier

-- Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH Covered Bond Program

-- Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF

-- Credit Mutuel Arkea Home Loans SFH

-- Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF

-- GCE Covered Bonds Programme

-- Societe Generale SCF

-- Societe Generale LDG

