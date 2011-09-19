The revision of Outlook is triggered by the agency's rating action on Shinhan Bank (SHB, 'A'/Stable) on 19 September 2011 (for more information please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Revises Shinhan Bank's Outlook to Stable"). The agency revised SHB's Outlook to Stable to reflect the limited effect on the bank's risk profile from corporate control/governance issues involving the former top management team of Shinhan Financial Group (SFG).

SHC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the agency's continued belief of an extremely high propensity for support from its sole owner, SFG, which is South Korea's third-largest financial group on a total assets basis, with SHB as its flagship. As such, the IDRs of SHC are directly impacted by any change in the ratings of SHB. Being a core subsidiary of SFG, SHC is important to the group's strategy and operations. Although it accounts for just 8% of the group's consolidated total assets, SHC contributed 22% of SFG's net profit in H111.

SHC reported an operating return on assets (ROA) of 5.2% in H111. However, Fitch notes that the overall operating environment for Korea's credit card companies has started to weaken. The historically low delinquency rate has started to increase since late 2010, reflecting the weakening debt servicing ability of South Korean households amid rising household debt and interest rates. The agency also notes that the authorities have introduced measures to curb household debt growth and growing competition among consumer loan providers.

SHC's credit card receivable quality was sound at end-H111, with a delinquency (one-month overdue) rate of 2.1% (system-wide: 1.7%) including re-structured loans. Provision coverage was high at 219%. The proportion of credit-purchases to total-credit-card-transaction volume has continued to increase to 77.6% (system-wide: 80.4%) at end-H111 versus 68.9% (system-wide: 75.4%) at end-2007.

Like other monoline credit card operators, SHC's completely wholesale-based funding/liquidity profile is vulnerable to capital market volatility and deterioration in consumer debt-servicing capability. However, SHC's debt maturity is reasonably well spread (37% in less than a year, 17% in one to two years, 22% in two to three years, and the remaining 23% over three years) with an average maturity of two years at end-H111. SHC benefits from liquidity support from the group and SHB.

SHC had a tangible common equity ratio of 22% at end H111. Given that SHC is SFG's cash generation source, Fitch expects SHC's dividend pay-out ratio to remain high at over 60%. SHC's policy is to maintain the regulatory capital adequacy ratio above 20%.

SC is South Korea's largest credit card operator, accounting for about 22% of the system's total credit card transaction volume in H111. Its cardholders number 15.4 million and represent about 90% of SK's potential customer pool.

The ratings of SHC are detailed below:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'