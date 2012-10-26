Our financial risk assessment reflects the group's financial policy, which we understand aims for a funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of 35% over the cycle. Credit metrics have significantly strengthened over the past two years, and were very strong for the rating on Sept. 30, 2012, with FFO to debt at over 140%. Even when excluding all cash, this ratio remains strong at close to 80%. These strong credit metrics provide substantial leeway for the company's strategy to significantly increase production by 2016 through acquisitions and investments, and return cash to shareholders. Yara also has "strong" liquidity, according to our criteria.

The ratings on Yara also reflect the group's stand-alone credit quality. The government of the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) owns a large minority stake (36.2% as of June 30, 2012), but Yara is run as a commercial enterprise. Accordingly, we view the group as being of "limited importance" to the government. We also view the link between the government and the group as being "limited."

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our outlook for Yara's profitability in 2012 and 2013 is very favorable, with annual EBITDA near NOK17 billion, including contributions from joint ventures. This compares with company-reported EBITDA excluding special items of over NOK13.4 billion in the first nine months of 2012 and NOK16 billion in 2011.

This 2012-2013 base case mirrors strong industry conditions, continuing trends that began in 2011. A very favorable industry supply and demand balance is keeping fertilizer prices, and therefore EBITDA margins, high. High prices for agricultural products make fertilizers affordable and profitable. Export restrictions in China are resulting in a high floor price for urea and related products. While we do not expect substantial ammonia capacity additions in 2012-2013, excess supply in the industry may appear later, depending on whether announced projects are actually started up, and the speed at which they come on-stream.

We are assuming a urea price around $410 per metric ton in 2013 (fob Black Sea), compared with $430 in the first half of 2012 for prilled urea. We also assume a high $140 per metric ton premium for the nitrate products Yara sells. These higher-margin products account for a large part of the group's profits. Urea represented only 25% of Yara's sales volumes in the first half of 2012, or2.5 million tons out of 10.6 million.

Fertilizer markets remain, however, sensitive to potentially significant swings in weather conditions.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

Assuming no large acquisitions, we anticipate very strong credit metrics for Yara's ratings in 2012 and 2013, with FFO to debt above 170% in 2012 and debt to EBITDA at less than 0.5x, and both figures improving in 2013. This improvement rests on our assumed EBITDA (as detailed above), annual capital expenditure (capex) around NOK5 billion in 2012 and 2013, a large part of which is devoted to growth, and very strong credit metrics as of Sept. 30, 2012.

We expect Yara to make acquisitions, potentially large ones, to achieve its 2016 production goal and other targets. Accordingly, we factor into the rating the fact that adjusted FFO to debt before an acquisition, or at the top of the cycle, needs to be stronger than the 35% we would expect in midcycle.

In line with management guidance, we expect Yara to spend 40%-45% of its net income on dividends and share buybacks over a cycle.

Liquidity

We assess liquidity as strong, as our criteria define the term.

Our assessment includes the following key factors:

-- On Sept. 30, 2012, Yara had NOK8.8 billion in reported on-balance-sheet cash, of which we view NOK0.7 billion as tied to operations and thus not available for debt reduction.

-- Between fourth-quarter 2012 and third-quarter 2013 included, cash sources surpass cash needs by over 1.5x, excluding undrawn committed credit facilities maturing in that period. We assume management will increase its long-term committed bank lines in the next few quarters, with current large cash balances and strong operating cash flow generation alleviating the need to obtain sizable bank lines.

-- We expect available sources to stay positive, even if EBITDA falls by 30%.

-- Significant headroom exists under the only principal financial covenant, which stipulates that net debt to equity in the consolidated accounts is at most 1.4x at each quarter's end.

-- Yara benefits from a long-dated debt amortization schedule, with NOK2 billion of short term debt on Sept. 30, 2012, and virtually no debt repayments due in 2013.

We view Yara as having good liquidity management. Its standing in the credit markets is enhanced by its partial ownership by the Norwegian government, in our opinion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Yara will continue to generate solid EBITDA and free cash flows in 2012 and 2013, as we believe industry conditions will remain very favorable. Under mid-cycle industry conditions, leading to much lower EBITDA than in 2012, we expect the group to maintain an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of about 35%.

In case of acquisitions, a temporary dip in FFO to debt to 25%-30% is acceptable for periods of up to 12 months, given that we perceive management as committed to the current rating.

We might consider a negative rating action in the event of very large net-debt-financed acquisitions that pushed FFO to debt below the levels mentioned above.

We do not see rating upside in the short term given the group's financial policy, our view of the volatility of the industry, and the group's current business mix.

