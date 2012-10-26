Rationale

The downgrade follows the group's announcement, on Oct. 25, 2012, that it has decided to suspend all further payments of principal and interest to its lenders. In particular, the group has a debt amortization requirement of about GBP64 million equivalent and GBP160,000 interest on its 2006 facility agreement, which are due on Oct. 29, 2012. We understand that upcoming payments on the 2009 facility agreement are not due until February 2013.

Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default, if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date. (See "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). This is irrespective of any grace period stipulated in the debt documentation.

Although we believe that hibu's liquidity would be sufficient to cope with upcoming interest payments and debt amortization requirements, with reported balance-sheet cash of approximately GBP135 million on March 31, 2012, we take a strict view on any payment deferral, in line with our criteria. We consider an extension of a due payment of interest or principal as equivalent to a debt restructuring below par by a distressed issuer, and therefore tantamount to a default.

hibu is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet with the aim of reducing leverage in a mutually agreeable way with the main stakeholders. The group's decision not to pay its upcoming interests and debt amortization requirements is in the context of ongoing negotiations for the approval of a consensual restructuring agreement by stakeholders involved.

Liquidity

We assess hibu's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. This primarily reflects management's decision to delay interest and debt amortization payments on its outstanding debt instruments. Given the continuous deterioration in the business, we also believe that the group could breach its covenants if the Nov. 30, 2012, test is not waived (after the recent extension agreed with lenders from Sept. 30, 2012, to Nov. 30, 2012).

That said, we note hibu's material cash on balance sheet, some cash flow generation, and the lack of material debt maturities and debt amortization requirements until 2014. The group recently cancelled its GBP75 million undrawn revolving credit facility. A capital restructuring that addresses the above weaknesses could be positive for liquidity and may lead us to reassess hibu's creditworthiness when we return to reviewing conventional default risks.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that if hibu misses its due interest or debt amortization payment on the 2006 facility (due Oct. 29), and if we believe that such payment will not be made within the five business days following the scheduled due date, we would lower our long-term corporate credit rating on the group to 'SD'.

The negative outlook also takes into account our opinion that the group's capital structure is likely unsustainable over the medium to long term, especially in light of the adverse trading environment. Due to hibu's upcoming maturity wall in 2014 and ongoing negotiations with various stakeholders for a balance-sheet restructuring, we believe that management could implement credit-dilutive restructuring measures, which we would view as tantamount to a default under our criteria.

Mindful of our view of the continuous pressure on hibu's revenues and profits, and the status of current discussions with the various stakeholders, we believe that a positive rating action is unlikely over the next few months.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

hibu PLC

Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--