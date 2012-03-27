(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- Hasbro Inc. ----------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Rhode Island

Primary SIC: Toys and Sporting

Goods

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

31-Jan-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-Sep-2007 BBB/NR BBB/NR

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Pawtucket, R.I.-based Hasbro Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate".

Our assessment of Hasbro's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its strong position in the global toy industry, broad product positioning, and good geographic diversity. Volatility in commodity prices for raw material inputs and the risk of being unable to fully pass these through to retailers, as well as inherent risks of the toy industry, including the potential for supply-chain disruptions and product recalls partially offset our view of the company's business strengths. In addition, our assessment of Hasbro's business risk profile also contemplates the company's high reliance on media-backed toys and its strategy to expand its position in this segment. While media-backed toys generally enjoy a pricing premium relative to traditional toys and games, this is offset by high associated royalty expenses and, in our view, much less predictable consumer demand.