OVERVIEW

-- Nautilus Trust No. 1 Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue) is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital Pty Ltd.

-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to the five classes of notes to be issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. as trustee for Nautilus Trust No. 1 Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue).

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. as trustee of Nautilus Trust No. 1 Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue) (see list). The transaction is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital Pty Ltd. The proceeds from this note issue will be used to redeem the existing notes outstanding, which were issued by this trust in 2008. The 2011 notes will be backed by the existing portfolio, with the addition of A$32 million of loans. These notes will be issued out of the existing trust structure with some modifications to the transaction structure.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral portfolio;

-- The primary lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies covering 100% of the loan balance of all loans. All LMI policies are endorsed with 24 months' timely payment cover;

-- The quality of the origination and underwriting processes of the loans originated through Columbus Capital's own network;

-- The liquidity reserve to support noteholder payments, which is equal to A$800,000;

-- The capturing of excess spread (in the extra liquidity reserve) up to A$520,000, which is an additional liquidity mechanism. This reserve is reimbursed through the interest waterfall, until the notes begin to pay principal to noteholders pro-rata, at which point the balance of this reserve is released firstly to the loss reserve to its limit and secondly to the residual income unitholder;

-- The extraordinary expense reserve of A$150,000 available to meet extraordinary expenses;

-- The note subordination structure, as provided for each class of rated notes; and

-- The A$3.8 million MGIC reserve available to cover losses on MGIC Australia Pty Ltd.-insured loans.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 69.8

A2 AAA (sf) 13.8

B AA (sf) 10.2

C A (sf) 13.6

D BBB- (sf) 2.6