OVERVIEW
-- Nautilus Trust No. 1 Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue) is a securitization of
prime residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital Pty Ltd.
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to the five classes of notes
to be issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. as trustee for Nautilus Trust No. 1
Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue).
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's
credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our
current criteria and assumptions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the five
classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Permanent
Custodians Ltd. as trustee of Nautilus Trust No. 1 Series 2008-1 (2011 Issue) (see list). The
transaction is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital
Pty Ltd. The proceeds from this note issue will be used to redeem the existing notes
outstanding, which were issued by this trust in 2008. The 2011 notes will be backed by the
existing portfolio, with the addition of A$32 million of loans. These notes will be issued out
of the existing trust structure with some modifications to the transaction structure.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral portfolio;
-- The primary lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies covering 100%
of the loan balance of all loans. All LMI policies are endorsed with 24
months' timely payment cover;
-- The quality of the origination and underwriting processes of the loans
originated through Columbus Capital's own network;
-- The liquidity reserve to support noteholder payments, which is equal
to A$800,000;
-- The capturing of excess spread (in the extra liquidity reserve) up to
A$520,000, which is an additional liquidity mechanism. This reserve is
reimbursed through the interest waterfall, until the notes begin to pay
principal to noteholders pro-rata, at which point the balance of this reserve
is released firstly to the loss reserve to its limit and secondly to the
residual income unitholder;
-- The extraordinary expense reserve of A$150,000 available to meet
extraordinary expenses;
-- The note subordination structure, as provided for each class of rated
notes; and
-- The A$3.8 million MGIC reserve available to cover losses on MGIC
Australia Pty Ltd.-insured loans.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A1 AAA (sf) 69.8
A2 AAA (sf) 13.8
B AA (sf) 10.2
C A (sf) 13.6
D BBB- (sf) 2.6