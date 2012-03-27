(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Overview

-- A binding memorandum of understanding signed on Dec. 20, 2011, between Dexia S.A. and a group of investors makes a sale of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) very probable in coming weeks.

-- The financial impact of the sale is not known, only that some assets will not be part of the sale.

-- We are keeping the 'A-/A-2' issuer credit ratings on BIL on CreditWatch with developing implications, which indicates the possibility of a one-notch upgrade or downgrade depending on our assessment of the terms of the sale.

Rating Action

On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained the 'A-/A-2' ratings on Luxembourg-based Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) on CreditWatch with developing implications, where they were placed on Oct. 6, 2011. On March 22, 2012, Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg was renamed Banque Internationale a Luxembourg.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects the binding memorandum of understanding signed on Dec. 20, 2011, between Dexia S.A. and a group of investors led by Precision Capital, a Qatari investment fund, that makes a sale of BIL very probable in coming weeks. The developing implications mirror the lack of information so far about the final terms of the transaction. The financial impact of the sale is not known, only that some assets will not be part of the sale, such as the proprietary bond portfolio, also called the legacy portfolio.

We will apply our updated bank criteria methodology (see Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011) to the long-term rating on BIL shortly after we know the terms of the transaction of the sale of BIL. Currently, we base the 'A-/A-2' ratings on BIL on our view of its "high" systemic importance for the domestic banking system and the "strong" likelihood of future extraordinary support from the Luxembourg government if needed, as our criteria define these terms. Accordingly under our criteria, we include three notches of uplift above the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in determining the long-term issuer credit rating on BIL. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (AAA/Negative/A-1+) is part of the group of investors that have signed the binding memorandum, and will hold a 10% stake in the bank once the transaction is finalized.

We currently assess BIL's SACP at 'bbb-', reflecting our assessment of the bank's business position, featuring 15% domestic market share in deposits, low-risk loan book, and adequate capitalization on June 30, 2011, according to the most recent publicly available information. The assessment also factors in the constraints of BIL's credit links with the Dexia group, the small size of its banking market, the confidence-sensitivity of a portion of its client base in offshore private banking, and a large securities portfolio subject to market risks.

CreditWatch

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on BIL and apply our updated bank criteria once the terms of the sale agreement and BIL's balance sheet become public, which we expect in coming weeks.

The developing implications reflect our belief that we could either raise or lower the long-term ratings, by one notch, based on our assessment of the impact of terms of the sale agreement on BIL's financial profile, risk profile, and future links to the creditworthiness of Dexia group.

If the sale of BIL to Precision Capital and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg does not go through, which we consider unlikely, we would assess the negative impact on the bank's SACP and on its continuing links with the Dexia group, which could lead to a downgrade of the bank.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Banque Internationale a Luxembourg

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Dev/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit A-/Watch Dev/A-2

Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Dev

Subordinated BB+/Watch Dev

Junior Subordinated B

Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Dev