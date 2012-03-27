(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 -
Summary analysis -- CSOB Pojistovna a. s. ------------------------- 27-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic
Local currency BBB+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
21-Dec-2007 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Czech Republic-based composite insurer CSOB Pojistovna, a.s. (CSOB Poj.)
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's strong financial profile
supported by strong capitalization; strong investment and liquidity, which in our view benefits
from improved credit risk exposure in view of its exposure to Czech sovereign debt (Czech
Republic; foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+); and good operating
performance. Partially offsetting our view is the ongoing highly competitive environment in the
Czech insurance market.
We continue to view CSOB Poj. as strategically important to its ultimate parent, KBC
Insurance N.V. (A-/Stable/--). Increasing its market share in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
is important to KBC Insurance's strategy, and the Czech Republic is vital in this regard. CSOB
Poj. could benefit from up to three notches of implicit group support due to its "strategically
important" group status, but it remains capped one notch below the group credit profile of KBC
Insurance, in accordance with our group criteria. Therefore, we do not factor any group support
into the counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings.