(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- CSOB Pojistovna a. s. ------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

21-Dec-2007 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Czech Republic-based composite insurer CSOB Pojistovna, a.s. (CSOB Poj.) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's strong financial profile supported by strong capitalization; strong investment and liquidity, which in our view benefits from improved credit risk exposure in view of its exposure to Czech sovereign debt (Czech Republic; foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+); and good operating performance. Partially offsetting our view is the ongoing highly competitive environment in the Czech insurance market.

We continue to view CSOB Poj. as strategically important to its ultimate parent, KBC Insurance N.V. (A-/Stable/--). Increasing its market share in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is important to KBC Insurance's strategy, and the Czech Republic is vital in this regard. CSOB Poj. could benefit from up to three notches of implicit group support due to its "strategically important" group status, but it remains capped one notch below the group credit profile of KBC Insurance, in accordance with our group criteria. Therefore, we do not factor any group support into the counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings.