(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the suspension of seven mutual
savings banks is likely to have a limited impact on South Korea's banking system. This reflects
our view of the banks' relatively small size within the system and potential government support
measures.
The government announced on Sept. 18, 2011, that it had suspended seven mutual
savings banks for six months because of their shortage of capital and limited
ability to restructure. The seven banks have a market share of roughly 0.8% of
the total deposits in the national banking system. The government's other
measures to maintain depositors' confidence include the speedy partial payment
of insured deposits to depositors.
In March 2011, the government announced that it would examine the financial
health and regulatory compliance standards of 85 of the country's 105
individual mutual savings banks after eight of the banks ran into financial
problems early this year. (See "Problems At Korea's Mutual Savings Banks
Unlikely To Pose A Threat To The Country's Banking System," published on March
3, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
In our view, the problems that Korea's mutual savings banks face are unlikely
to evolve into systematic risks for the banking system because the banks are
relatively small. In terms of assets and equities, the savings bank sector
accounts for roughly 5% of the national banking system.
In our view, some additional mutual savings banks--especially those whose
financial profiles are relatively weak--could face sizable deposit withdrawals
in the next few months. We could see a flight to quality to stronger savings
banks and commercial banks.
We expect the performance of the mutual savings bank sector to remain under
pressure for the next 18 months. Our view takes into consideration the
sector's high exposure to construction-related industries and real-estate
project finance loans in a stagnant housing market.
The pace of consolidation in the sector could pick up, in our opinion, given
the government's continuous efforts to restructure the mutual savings bank
sector. Potential merger and acquisitions of troubled savings banks could
provide growth opportunities to acquirers; but they may also put pressure on
the acquirers' financial profiles.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria, June 2, 2011
-- Problems At Korea's Mutual Savings Banks Unlikely To Pose A Threat To
The Country's Banking System, March 3, 2011