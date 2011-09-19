(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Donear Industries Limited (DIL) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DIL.

Fitch migrated Donear Industries to the non-monitored category in March 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Donear Industries Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 14 March 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn DIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- Outstanding INR1,407m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR145m cash credit limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR225m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR30m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn