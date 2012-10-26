Oct 26 - Fitch's U.S. CMBS cumulative default rate for fixed-rate CMBS increased slightly to 13.5% at third-quarter 2012 (3Q'12) from 13.2% at 2Q'12.

Newly defaulted loans for 3Q'12 totaled $2.2 billion (119 loans). This is comparable to 2Q'12, when 119 loans totaling $2.1 billion defaulted. Also helping to stabilize CMBS default rates is the pace of new issuance, which increased almost three-fold compared to the start of this year ($6.2 billion last quarter, compared to $2.1 in 1Q'12).

Office clearly leads new defaults for 2012 at over 50%, with 43 loans totaling $1.4 billion becoming delinquent for the first time this quarter. However, the office cumulative default rate still trails the other main property types.

Three newly defaulted loans were greater than $100 million:

--One Skyline Tower, $678 million office, VA; BACM 2007-1, JPM 2007-LDP10, GE 2007-C1;

--Colony IV Portfolio B, $171 million office/industrial in six states; JPM 2006-LDP9;

--Koger Center, $116 million office, FL; CSMC 2007-C1.

