Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Groupama Asset Management's ratings as the manager has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Groupama Asset Management. Fitch does not have sufficient information to update the 'M2' rating affirmed in April 2011.