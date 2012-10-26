Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company's business focus is narrow within small niches. The $28 billion U.S. VMHS industry is highly fragmented and competitive with few large participants. We believe Schiff's size and cash flow generation place some limitations on its ability to compete with larger players, their research and development spending, and their marketing wherewithal. The company generates new business from industry expansion, as well as seizing market share from competitors, often through fierce promotional pricing, but remains a small player relative to industry giants such as NBTY (B+/Stable/--; approximately $3 billion in annual revenues) and Herbalife (approximately $3.5 billion in annual revenues).

Major risk factors informing our assessment of business risk include customer and product concentration. Schiff's top two customers account for nearly two-thirds of net sales, thus posing high customer concentration risk. Impairment or loss of either of these customer relationships--perhaps resulting from retailers' profitability interests superseding relationship tenure--would present a significant detriment to operating performance.

Schiff's product diversity, in our view, is limited, with significant concentration in its product offerings; each of the top three categories in which Schiff operates contribute at least one-fifth of total net sales. Given the industry's sensitivity to changing consumer preferences and the possibility of negative publicity and regulations, we view concentration in a few VMHS product categories as a risk. Moreover, we expect further product diversification to be slow.

We attribute some risk to the concentration of supply from a single country that has in the past been subject to major regulatory review. The manufacturing and production of Schiff's products rely on key raw materials predominantly sourced from China. Its reliance on a single (in-house)--albeit FDA approved--manufacturing plant presents another risk. Finally, Schiff's geographic diversity, in our view, is limited, as the company generates all of its cash flows domestically. We also believe international expansion will be limited by health and manufacturing regulations.

Liquidity

We view Schiff's liquidity as "adequate" and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Schiff's liquidity include the following observations and assumptions:

-- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months.

-- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA.

-- The $150 million term loan B and $50 million revolving credit agreement are subject to two financial covenants, commencing Aug. 31, 2012: a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.5x and a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.25x (subject to step-downs). We expect cushion will remain in excess of 15% over the next year.

-- There are no near-term maturities.

-- Capital spending is modest at approximately $5 million annually.

-- In fiscal 2013 the company will, in our view, become active in bolt-on acquisitions, potentially financed through cash and debt.

-- Dividend activity, in our view, will continue at a somewhat moderate pace.

Schiff's cash and cash equivalents totaled $17 million as of Aug. 31, 2012. In addition to its revolver availability, Schiff's liquidity sources include cash flow generation, which we estimate will range between $20 million and $30 million in fiscal 2013.

Recovery analysis

We have 'B' issue ratings on the company's $150 million seven-year senior secured term loan B (due 2019) and $50 million revolving credit agreement (due 2017). The recovery rating on both facilities is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The facilities are subject to financial covenants commencing on Aug. 31, 2012.

For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. published on RatingsDirect on April 18, 2012.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect Schiff's operating performance and key credit measures to be relatively steady despite the ongoing integration of the Airborne acquisition through the first half of 2013. We estimate leverage will decline to the low-3x area by the end of fiscal 2013.

We could consider a downgrade if credit metrics weaken such that leverage rises to the 4.0x area, potentially due to operating difficulties with the integration of Airborne, or if the company were to engage in a more aggressive financial policy, such as large shareholder dividends. For leverage to rise to 4.0x, EBITDA would need to decline by approximately 15% from current levels (excluding potential synergies from the Airborne acquisition) or debt would need to increase by about $25 million.

While unlikely over the next 12 months, we could consider an upgrade if the company were to strengthen its business profile, potentially through diversification, while sustaining good operating performance; and if it were to sustain an adjusted leverage ratio below 3x. At current debt levels, we estimate an increase in EBITDA of about 15% or more would allow the company to sustain leverage below 3x, assuming debt remains constant.