(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to VCL Multi-Compartment's Compartment VCL 14 transaction.

-- This will be VW Leasing's 20th auto-lease transaction and the third lease transaction using the Luxembourg-based SPE, VCL Multi-Compartment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its preliminary credit ratings to the EUR716.2 million asset-backed floating-rate notes that VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. will issue, acting for and on behalf of its Compartment VCL 14 (see list below).

German auto lease receivables comprise the collateral, originated and sold by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VW Leasing).

This will be VW Leasing's 20th auto-lease transaction and the third of these using the Luxembourg-based special-purpose entity (SPE), VCL Multi-Compartment. All of the securitized receivables have previously been refinanced through the existing warehousing facility, VCL Master S.A., Compartment 1. The transaction will be static.

The preliminary ratings reflect our analysis of the ability of the servicer, VW Leasing, to fulfill its role in the transaction and the cash flow mechanics of the transaction, assuming various stress scenarios.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 14, Sept. 19, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 14, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 10, 2010

-- New Issue: VCL Master S.A., Compartment 1, March 12, 2010

-- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009

-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 2000

-- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly

RATINGS LIST

VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 14

EUR716.2 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating* amount

(mil. EUR)

A AAA (sf) 693.7

B A+ (sf) 22.5