SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 15-mth high on strong corporate earnings
By Urvashi Goenka
Feb 9 Singapore shares hit a 15-month high on
Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses, on
the back of strong corporate earnings and as oil prices
steadied.
The FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8
percent to its highest since October 2015 with financial and
telecom stocks driving the gains.
"A good results season and recovery in oil prices have
boosted sentiment," said Linus Loo, head of research at Lim &
Tan Securities.