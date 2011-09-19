SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 15-mth high on strong corporate earnings

By Urvashi Goenka Feb 9 Singapore shares hit a 15-month high on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses, on the back of strong corporate earnings and as oil prices steadied. The FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8 percent to its highest since October 2015 with financial and telecom stocks driving the gains. "A good results season and recovery in oil prices have boosted sentiment," said Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities.