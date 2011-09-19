(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- French engineering and construction company Technip announced on Sept. 12, 2011, that it intends to acquire in cash 100% of shares of U.S.-based subsea company Global industries Ltd. for a total transaction value of US$1.073 billion, including approximately US$136 million of net debt. We understand the deal is to be completed in early 2012 and funded through outstanding cash balances or new debt issues.

-- Technip's credit ratios are currently strong for the ratings, and we believe they can accommodate the impact of the acquisition.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings and maintaining our stable outlook on Technip.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Technip will continue to adhere to a conservative financial policy, including maintaining a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations to debt above 40% at all times.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on France-based engineering and construction (E&C) company. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings on Technip continue to reflect our assessment of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and of its "modest" financial risk profile.

Technip announced on Sept. 12, 2011, that it intends to acquire in cash 100% of shares of U.S.-based subsea company Global industries Ltd. (GLBL) for a total transaction value of US$ 1.073 billion, including approximately US$136 million of net debt. We understand the transaction is to be completed in early 2012 and funded through outstanding cash balances or new debt issues. GLBL generated US$568 million revenues in 2010.

At end-June 2011, Technip's pro forma integration of GLBL would imply dilution of group earnings, with reported EBITDA margin narrowing pro forma to 11.3% from 12.6% and EBIT margin contracting pro forma to 8.7% from 10.3%. Loss making in 2010, GLBL has operating profitability that shows greater historical volatility than Technip's. Over time, though, Technip is confident that it can turn around GLBL's operating performance, strengthen its backlog, and generate meaningful cost synergies.

The acquisition will also reinforce Technip's global positions in offshore deepwater and subsea while broadening its services offer in the subsea market, a segment that we see as having greater growth potential and barriers to entry than E&C.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Technip will continue to focus on prudent operating risk management, while adhering to a conservative financial policy, including a low net debt position on a fully adjusted basis.

At the current rating level, we expect the company to maintain a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt above 40% at all times. Fully adjusting for the cash impact of the GLBL acquisition, we foresee the company comfortably exceeding this level under our base-case scenario for 2011-2012, in which we forecast limited deterioration in Technip's market conditions.

Key factors that could lead to a downgrade, in our opinion, include:

-- Sustained weak business conditions or prospects causing a prolonged period of negligible or negative discretionary cash flow;

-- The inability to integrate GLBL successfully and, over time, to increase operating performance to match that of the company's existing sub-sea and offshore activities; and

-- Major project execution problems or project cost overruns.

At this stage, we consider upside ratings potential to be restricted by our assessment of Technip's business risk profile as satisfactory.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008