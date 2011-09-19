(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd's (SHEL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The affirmation reflects SHEL's strong INR17.6bn order book position (2.2x FY11 revenues), which provides visibility on future revenue, as well as its high revenue growth in FY11 due to margin expansion as all its projects are running on time.

The ratings are, however, constrained by project execution risks as a significant proportion of its revenue comes from public sector units and state electricity boards. The company also faces concentration risks as its top five projects account for 73% of its total order book (1.5x FY11 revenues), with the largest order (BHEL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) accounting for 24% of unexecuted order book.

Positive rating action may result from SHEL's ability to maintain positive cash flows from operations while its net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.0x on a consistent basis. Conversely, negative rating action may result from net debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis.

In FY11, SHEL reported revenue of INR8,055.3m (FY10: INR7,675.9m), EBITDA of INR1,147.7m (INR860.7m), interest coverage of 3.2x (3.7x) and leverage of 2.5x (3.2x). Its net income increased to INR363m from INR213.2m.

Incorporated in 1998, SHEL is a medium-sized construction player, specialising in providing construction services for thermal power plants. The civil, structural and other projects constitute 60% of its order book, while the installation of boilers and auxiliaries contributes 19% to its order book (0.4x FY11 revenues).

Fitch has also affirmed SHEL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR166.8m term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR2,050m fund based limit (enhanced from INR1,500m): 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR4,700m non fund based limit (enhanced from INR3,350m): 'Fitch A2+(ind)'