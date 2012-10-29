Softbank is one of Japan's three major comprehensive telecoms. The others are
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTT; AA/Stable/A-1+) and KDDI Corp. (not
rated). Softbank has established a business of some considerable scale in both
fixed-line telecom and broadband markets and it vies with KDDI for second
place in Japan's mobile communications market segment. We think the three
major carriers' domination of Japan's telecommunications market prevents
competition from overheating to some degree. However, in our view, competition
in the market has intensified, fueled by swift industry migration to
smartphones and high-speed communications, including the Long Term Evolution
(LTE) standard. The launch of the iPhone 5, which both Softbank and KDDI
offer, in Japan in September 2012 is likely to stoke further competition,
which may shrink the telecoms' profit margins, in our view.
Softbank aims to increase earnings in its mobile communications business,
wholly owned subsidiary Softbank Mobile Corp. (not rated), which generated
about two-thirds of its consolidated EBITDA in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012). Despite greater competition, clever marketing has raised Softbank's
mobile subscriptions and market share. Softbank has the fewest mobile
subscribers of the three dominant carriers but has narrowed the gap with
second-ranked KDDI. Softbank's churn rate is just over 1%, slightly higher
than that of its domestic peers. However, we believe its efforts to improve
network quality will strengthen its ability to secure subscribers in the next
two to three years; Softbank is improving its network quality, using the
900Mhz radio frequency band that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications allocated to it in February 2012. We believe the strong
corporate segment of Softbank's fixed-line business together with cost
reductions will help it continue its earnings growth. Furthermore, strong
brand recognition and steady revenue from Internet advertising enable its
Internet business, Yahoo! JAPAN, to contribute to overall earnings.
Softbank on Oct. 2, 2012, announced a plan to consolidate Japan's
fourth-ranked telecom, eAccess Ltd. (BB+/Watch Dev/--). The consolidation
would benefit Softbank significantly, in our opinion. EAccess' 1.7GHz core
band for LTE would expand Softbank's LTE service bandwidth and differentiate
its service in the growing mobile broadband market from that of its rivals, in
our view. We also think planned consolidation of eAccess is unlikely to
substantially worsen the ratio of Softbank's consolidated debt to EBITDA
(adjusted for lease and pension obligations and other debt like liabilities)
because Softbank plan to consolidate eAccess via a stock swap. Also, eAccess
carries less debt than Softbank.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit
rating on Softbank on CreditWatch with negative implications on Oct. 12, 2012,
to reflect the company's discussions with Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch
Pos/--) about investing in the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier. We kept
the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on Oct. 16, 2012, after
Softbank announced it would acquire Sprint Nextel. If it proceeds, the
acquisition would undermine Softbank's financial risk profile because of the
cost of debt financing the deal and because of Sprint Nextel's weaker cash
flow, in our view.
In our preliminary assessment, an investment in Sprint Nextel would not create
meaningful combined benefits, because Softbank and Sprint Nextel operate in
different geographic markets. As well as the increased financial burden of the
potential acquisition, Softbank is investing in a massive and rapid
enhancement of its communications network, such as its 900Mhz band and LTE
networks. As a result, its free operating cash flow will likely remain under
pressure for at least the next few years. Accordingly, we think the
transaction would materially undermine Softbank's "intermediate" financial
risk profile.
Liquidity
We regard Softbank's liquidity as adequate. We expect its sources of liquidity
to exceed 1.2x uses over the next year. These liquidity sources include more
thanJPY750 billion in cash and cash equivalents and approximately JPY700 billion
in funds from operations (FFO). Liquidity uses over the same period include
about JPY725 billion in annual debt repayments; its required capital
expenditures; and about JPY44 billion in dividend payments. The company has
approximately JPY180 billion in unused committed credit facilities with both
domestic and overseas banks, good access to capital markets, and solid
relationships with financial institutions, including Mizuho Financial Group
Inc. (A/Negative/--), all of which support its liquidity. At this time, it is
difficult to incorporate the precise effect of the planned acquisitions into
Softbank's liquidity. We intend to analyze the impact the Sprint Nextel
transaction and accompanying financing may have on Softbank's liquidity and
reflect our views in our liquidity assessment.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the Sprint Nextel transaction
closes, which we believe is most likely to be in mid-2013. If the transaction
goes ahead, we are likely to lower the corporate credit rating on Softbank to
the 'BB' category.
We expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome in the event
the companies provide more information on financial policy and strategic
direction. At this stage, we would be likely to downgrade Softbank because of
the combined entity's weaker financial risk profile, execution risk associated
with this transaction, and Softbank's aggressive growth strategy. To resolve
the CreditWatch, we would assess Sprint Nextel's position in Softbank's global
strategy, integration and execution risks associated with Softbank group
entering the U.S. market, combined business benefits of the merger for both
companies over the medium term, Sprint Nextel's funding requirements, and
Softbank's financial policy and willingness to provide extraordinary financial
support to Sprint Nextel.