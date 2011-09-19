(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to YUM! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: YUM) Chinese Yuan (CNY) 350 million (approximately US$55 million) 2.375% three-year unsecured bonds due 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The bonds were issued in Hong Kong under an Offering Circular dated Sept. 19, 2011 and rank equally with YUM's existing senior unsecured debt. Terms do not include financial covenants but contain a Change of Control Triggering Event provision which is also included in certain of YUM's other senior unsecured notes. YUM is required to repurchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if a change of control takes place and the new YUM notes are downgraded to below investment grade status.

YUM will utilize net proceeds from the notes issuance for global growth purposes. YUM has no immediate plans to remit the proceeds of the offering into the People's Republic of China. At June 11, 2011, YUM had $1.7 billion of liquidity consisting of $955 million of unrestricted cash and $713 million of revolver availability. YUM also has $300 million of restricted cash dedicated for its potential acquisition of Little Sheep Group Ltd (Little Sheep), discussed below. YUM's revolvers, which provide $1.5 billion of total capacity, expire Nov. 29, 2012. Debt maturities over the next three years are limited to $263 million of 7.7% notes due July 1, 2012.

The debt issuance is neutral for YUM's ratings because the amount is small in relation to the company's $3.3 billion of total debt at June 11, 2011. Yet, Fitch views the transaction as a step in the right direction. If additional foreign-currency denominated debt issuances occur in the future, YUM will be better positioned to partially mitigate the impact of foreign currency risk on its operating earnings and financial condition. Prior to the issuance, all of YUM's debt was dollar-denominated although a substantial portion of its cash flow is generated outside of the U.S. For the year-to-date period ended June 11, 2011, 73% of YUM's operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from international markets. China is the largest of these markets as it represented 42% of that operating profit.

For the latest 12-month period (LTM), rent-adjusted leverage was 2.8 times (x). Fitch defines rent-adjusted leverage as total debt plus eight times gross rent divided by operating EBITDA plus gross rent. Additionally, operating EBITDAR-to-interest expense plus rent was 3.5x, and funds from operation (FFO) fixed charge coverage was 3.4x. YUM generated $810 million of free cash flow (FCF). Fitch defines FCF as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends.

Fitch expects YUM's rent-adjusted leverage to remain below 3.0x, a level appropriate for the rating category. Fitch also anticipates that FCF will remain strong at well over $700 million in 2011. Pro forma for this debt issuance and the $350 million issuance rated by Fitch on Aug 22, 2011, rent-adjusted leverage is 2.9x.

YUM's ratings reflect its sizable and growing operating cash flow, its significant geographic diversity, and the considerable scale. YUM has nearly 38,000 system-wide units, consisting mainly of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. Since 2003, cash flow from operations has grown by a compound annual growth rate of 9% to approximately $2 billion for the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2010. During 2010, 64% of YUM's revenue and 67% of its operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from international markets.

Franchisees or affiliates manage about 80% of YUM's worldwide restaurants while the company owns and operates 20%. Accelerating food and labor costs, particularly in China, is pressuring company-operated restaurant level profitability in the near term but consolidated EBITDA margins have remained relatively stable because of its high mix of franchised units on a system wide basis. For the most recent LTM period, YUM's EBITDA margin was 21.3% versus 21.4% during 2010.

YUM is focused on improving same-store sales and restoring operating income growth for Taco Bell and the rest of its U.S. division. For the quarter ended June 11, 2011, U.S. same-store sales declined 4% as comparable sales fell 5% at KFC and Taco Bell and 2% at Pizza Hut. YUM is making progress with its multi-year transformation plan for the U.S. business, principally as it relates to refranchising company-operated units. However, KFC continues to be a work in progress and Taco Bell's sales have been negatively affected by the beef lawsuit that questioned the quality of its seasoned beef. The claim was filed in January 2011 and subsequently dropped in April.

Fitch expects YUM's consolidated operating results to remain strong in the near term despite challenges in the U.S. International performance, particularly in China, continues to offset weakness in the U.S. and remains the primary earnings and cash flow growth driver for the company. Same-store sales in China and YUM Restaurants International (YRI), which includes all other non-U.S. markets, increased 18% and 2%, respectively, during the most recent second quarter. Operating profit in China increased 31% and was up 19% for YRI, offsetting the 28% decline experienced in the U.S.

YUM's overseas expansion is expected to continue. Approximately 500 of YUM's projected 1,400 new units in 2011 will be in China while the remainder will be in its YRI division. Additionally, YUM is in the process of potentially acquiring a majority ownership in Chinese restaurant chain Little Sheep. Little Sheep is the market leader in China's Hot Pot (a cooking technique similar to a fondue pot using a variety of meat, vegetables, and starches) category. Fitch views the acquisition as being a part of YUM's long-term operating strategy of building leading brands in every significant restaurant category in China. The transaction is anticipated to cost approximately $570 million and is expected to be funded prudently.

Fitch currently rates YUM as follows:

--Long-term IDR 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR 'F2';

--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';

--Bank credit facilities 'BBB'.