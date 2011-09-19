(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to YUM! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:
YUM) Chinese Yuan (CNY) 350 million (approximately US$55 million) 2.375% three-year unsecured
bonds due 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The bonds were issued in Hong Kong under an Offering Circular dated Sept. 19,
2011 and rank equally with YUM's existing senior unsecured debt. Terms do not
include financial covenants but contain a Change of Control Triggering Event
provision which is also included in certain of YUM's other senior unsecured
notes. YUM is required to repurchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the
principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if a change of control takes
place and the new YUM notes are downgraded to below investment grade status.
YUM will utilize net proceeds from the notes issuance for global growth
purposes. YUM has no immediate plans to remit the proceeds of the offering into
the People's Republic of China. At June 11, 2011, YUM had $1.7 billion of
liquidity consisting of $955 million of unrestricted cash and $713 million of
revolver availability. YUM also has $300 million of restricted cash dedicated
for its potential acquisition of Little Sheep Group Ltd (Little Sheep),
discussed below. YUM's revolvers, which provide $1.5 billion of total capacity,
expire Nov. 29, 2012. Debt maturities over the next three years are limited to
$263 million of 7.7% notes due July 1, 2012.
The debt issuance is neutral for YUM's ratings because the amount is small in
relation to the company's $3.3 billion of total debt at June 11, 2011. Yet,
Fitch views the transaction as a step in the right direction. If additional
foreign-currency denominated debt issuances occur in the future, YUM will be
better positioned to partially mitigate the impact of foreign currency risk on
its operating earnings and financial condition. Prior to the issuance, all of
YUM's debt was dollar-denominated although a substantial portion of its cash
flow is generated outside of the U.S. For the year-to-date period ended June 11,
2011, 73% of YUM's operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from
international markets. China is the largest of these markets as it represented
42% of that operating profit.
For the latest 12-month period (LTM), rent-adjusted leverage was 2.8 times (x).
Fitch defines rent-adjusted leverage as total debt plus eight times gross rent
divided by operating EBITDA plus gross rent. Additionally, operating
EBITDAR-to-interest expense plus rent was 3.5x, and funds from operation (FFO)
fixed charge coverage was 3.4x. YUM generated $810 million of free cash flow
(FCF). Fitch defines FCF as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures
and dividends.
Fitch expects YUM's rent-adjusted leverage to remain below 3.0x, a level
appropriate for the rating category. Fitch also anticipates that FCF will remain
strong at well over $700 million in 2011. Pro forma for this debt issuance and
the $350 million issuance rated by Fitch on Aug 22, 2011, rent-adjusted leverage
is 2.9x.
YUM's ratings reflect its sizable and growing operating cash flow, its
significant geographic diversity, and the considerable scale. YUM has nearly
38,000 system-wide units, consisting mainly of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC),
Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. Since 2003, cash flow from operations has grown
by a compound annual growth rate of 9% to approximately $2 billion for the
fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2010. During 2010, 64% of YUM's revenue and 67% of
its operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from international
markets.
Franchisees or affiliates manage about 80% of YUM's worldwide restaurants while
the company owns and operates 20%. Accelerating food and labor costs,
particularly in China, is pressuring company-operated restaurant level
profitability in the near term but consolidated EBITDA margins have remained
relatively stable because of its high mix of franchised units on a system wide
basis. For the most recent LTM period, YUM's EBITDA margin was 21.3% versus
21.4% during 2010.
YUM is focused on improving same-store sales and restoring operating income
growth for Taco Bell and the rest of its U.S. division. For the quarter ended
June 11, 2011, U.S. same-store sales declined 4% as comparable sales fell 5% at
KFC and Taco Bell and 2% at Pizza Hut. YUM is making progress with its
multi-year transformation plan for the U.S. business, principally as it relates
to refranchising company-operated units. However, KFC continues to be a work in
progress and Taco Bell's sales have been negatively affected by the beef lawsuit
that questioned the quality of its seasoned beef. The claim was filed in
January 2011 and subsequently dropped in April.
Fitch expects YUM's consolidated operating results to remain strong in the near
term despite challenges in the U.S. International performance, particularly in
China, continues to offset weakness in the U.S. and remains the primary earnings
and cash flow growth driver for the company. Same-store sales in China and YUM
Restaurants International (YRI), which includes all other non-U.S. markets,
increased 18% and 2%, respectively, during the most recent second quarter.
Operating profit in China increased 31% and was up 19% for YRI, offsetting the
28% decline experienced in the U.S.
YUM's overseas expansion is expected to continue. Approximately 500 of YUM's
projected 1,400 new units in 2011 will be in China while the remainder will be
in its YRI division. Additionally, YUM is in the process of potentially
acquiring a majority ownership in Chinese restaurant chain Little Sheep. Little
Sheep is the market leader in China's Hot Pot (a cooking technique similar to a
fondue pot using a variety of meat, vegetables, and starches) category. Fitch
views the acquisition as being a part of YUM's long-term operating strategy of
building leading brands in every significant restaurant category in China. The
transaction is anticipated to cost approximately $570 million and is expected to
be funded prudently.
Fitch currently rates YUM as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Bank credit facilities 'BBB'.