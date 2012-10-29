In our view, these weaknesses are only partly offset by TMK's robust market positions, diverse operations, partial vertical integration, and expectations of investment spending growth in the oil and gas industry, which supports future demand for pipes.

We consider that TMK's financial risk profile is constrained by the company's high leverage, which we expect to gradually improve, however. We also note the company's improved liquidity position and demonstrated access to financing from Russian state-owned banks.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate midcycle EBITDA of about $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion in 2012-2013, which is in line with the $1.05 billion that TMK reported in 2011, and translates into a high double-digit margin.

EBITDA generation should be supported by the stable demand for oil-country tubular-goods (OCTG) pipes from the Russian oil and gas industry, which is TMK's core market. Volatility should also be limited by the company's diversification in several other markets, such as the U.S. OCTG market and large-diameter pipes.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our scenario, we forecast that in 2012-2013, TMK will post a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the range of 3.5-3.7x.

Discretionary cash flow should remain moderately positive, at about $100 million in 2012-2013. This reflects our assumptions of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $600 million-$700 million and capital spending of about $450 million. We assume the company will pay dividends at the level of 25% of consolidated net income in the next few years. We expect therefore that gross adjusted debt will gradually decline.

Liquidity

We currently view TMK's liquidity as "adequate", because our estimated ratio of potential sources of liquidity to potential uses of liquidity over the next 12 months is above 1.2x, with no substantial shortfalls in the second year thereafter. Our assessment is also supported by a demonstrated access to financing from Russian banks.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate TMK has the following liquidity sources:

-- Estimated surplus cash and short-term investments of about $40 million on June 30, 2012. We exclude about $100 million in cash, which we consider tied to operations;

-- Long-term committed credit lines of about $820 million, most of which mature after 2013; and

-- FFO, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario at about $600 million-$700 million

We estimate TMK has the following liquidity needs over the next 12 months:

-- Debt maturities of about $570 million;

-- Capital expenditures of about $450 million; and

-- Working-capital outflows of up to $100 million.

TMK is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank loan agreements (versus only incurrence covenants under the bonds). The maintenance covenants include the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 4x and gross debt to EBITDA less than 4.5x. They are tested semiannually. We consider that the headroom is comfortable for 2012-2013. That said, we believe a 30% downside to EBITDA is realistic, given the industry's cyclicality. However, even if the covenants are breached, we expect that TMK should be able to receive waivers from its key relationship banks (as was the case in 2009 and the first half of 2010).

Recovery analysis

-- The recovery rating on TMK's $500 million loan participation notes (LPNs) issued through special-purpose vehicle TMK Capital S.A. in January 2011 and due in 2018, and on its $413 million convertible bond (due 2015) issued by TMK Bonds S.A. and guaranteed by parent company OAO TMK is '3', indicating recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range. The issue rating on both the LPNs and convertible bonds is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on TMK.

-- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2013, owing to TMK's inability to refinance following operating underperformance.

-- TMK's substantial asset base and our view that the company would reorganize in the event of a default both support recovery prospects. However, we believe that TMK's complex capital structure, including an extensive array of debt facilities, would limit recovery.

-- We estimate TMK's stressed enterprise value at $2.9 billion, leading to recovery prospects of 50%-70% for the LPNs and existing senior debtholders, resulting in a recovery rating of '3' and an issue rating of 'B+'.

For the full recovery analysis, please see "OAO TMK Recovery Rating Profile", published on Nov. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that TMK will continue to benefit from sufficiently supportive market conditions in Russia and its key oil and gas end markets, as well as from current oil and gas prices, despite increased macroeconomic uncertainties. The stable outlook also assumes that TMK will continue to timely address refinancing needs, refrain from substantial acquisitions, and gradually decrease its debt by $100 million-$200 million a year.

Ratings upside could follow notable debt reduction with leverage reduction to below 3x, which we don't expect in 2012-2013, however. The current absolute debt amount and lumpy 2014-2015 maturities leave the company vulnerable in case of a renewed downturn.

Ratings downside could result from substantially weaker liquidity, or from depressed conditions in the company's key markets, likely linked to a severe drop in oil prices and related curbing of oil industry investment levels, or competitive margin pressures.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008