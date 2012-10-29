Longfor has a limited track record of consistent operational and financial management, given its short history of large-scale operations following its public listing and rapid growth in recent years. But the track record is improving. The company's financial performances have been historically weak for the rating and are more comparable to those of 'BB'-rated peers. Nevertheless, the financial ratios have strengthened since 2009. We expect increased sales and stabilizing margins to generate stronger financial performances than peers, including EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-6x and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x in the next two years.

In our view, Longfor's sales performance is likely to be subdued during the ongoing market correction due to its product positioning. A proportion of the company's projects are targeted at the high end of the market, such as villas; these products have been historically popular among investors and speculators. The government's policy to curb investment and speculative demand remains in force.

In our view, Longfor can remain one of the few Chinese developers to generate positive cash flow from operations (before land acquisition costs) while undergoing high growth, as it has done for the past three years. This reflects the company's more conservative cash and debt management and quicker asset churn compared with 'BB'-rated peers'.

Longfor's strong execution capability, reputation, and good product quality underpin its competitiveness. These strengths have helped it to quickly establish good positions in new markets, including more competitive tier-one cities. The company ranked among the top 10 developers by sales value in eight out of the 12 cities in which it had contract sales in the first half of 2012. The company's sales were in line with those last year. At the end of August 2012, contract sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 24.1 billion, 62% of the full-year target. We expect Longfor to largely meet its sales target this year, given the improved market conditions and Longfor's pipeline for sales in the rest of 2012.

Longfor has somewhat good diversification in terms of projects, geographic coverage, and product range. It has attributable ownership of 31.92 million square meters (sqm) in land reserves in seven provinces, plus Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing. The company's land costs were reasonable, at RMB1,879/sqm in the first half of 2012, accounting for 15% of its recognized average selling price. The company's growing, albeit small, leasing portfolio provides limited recurring income.

Visibility on Longfor's likely financial performances in the next two years is good. We expect the company to cautiously manage its leverage and its land bank replenishment strategy to remain disciplined. Longfor's half-year results met our expectation. EBITDA margin was good at 42.7% with EBITDA coverage of 6.6x. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio was also healthy at 2.4x on an annualized basis. The debt-to-capital ratio of 52% as of end June 2012 is slightly above our downgrade trigger. We expect full-year leverage to remain at or below our threshold of 50%, taking into consideration equity and bond issuances in the past two months. The company's EBITDA margin should stabilize, at about 30% over the next two years.

Liquidity

Longfor's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect Longfor's sources of liquidity, including cash and available facilities, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.

-- We expect net liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- Longfor's financial covenants provide sufficient headroom.

-- We believe the company can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.

Longfor's liquidity sources include a cash balance of RMB17.05 billion as of June 30, 2012, undrawn committed bank facilities of about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.3 billion, and cash flow from operations. The company's contract sales totaled more than RMB24 billion in the first eight months of 2012. We do not factor in standby bank facilities in China in our liquidity calculation due to their uncommitted nature. Nevertheless, these facilities do provide financial flexibility. Longfor has almost RMB33 billion in uncommitted, undrawn bank facilities in China. Cash use includes construction costs of RMB10.59 billion that the company has contracted but not provided for, and expenditure for land acquisitions of RMB4.71 billion at the end of 2011. In our view, the cash sources are sufficient to cover Longfor's liquidity uses in the next 12 months.

Longfor has good financial flexibility compared with its 'BB' rated Chinese peers. The company issued more than HK$3 billion in equity and US$400 million in bonds in the past two months. It has access to offshore bank facilities and various financing channels in China. In addition, Longfor's controlling shareholder holds close to 72% of the outstanding shares following a share placement. We believe equity financing remains an option if needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Longfor can demonstrate conservative cash and debt management to generate positive cash flow while pursuing high growth. In our view, the company's good competitive position and strong execution will help to maintain healthy sales and margin amid a deepening market correction in 2012.

We may lower the rating if the company's sales or margins are materially lower than our expectation or its expansion is more aggressive than we anticipated. Downward triggers for the rating would be EBITDA interest coverage of less than 4x, a ratio of debt to capital of more than 50%, or a cash balance of less than 10% of its sales.

We may raise the rating if Longfor: (1) establishes a longer track record of consistent and disciplined financial management; or (2) steadily improves its recurring income. This will be reflected in its EBITDA interest coverage staying above 6x and debt to EBITDA below 3x on a sustainable basis.

