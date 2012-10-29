S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect that challenging macroeconomic conditions in the U.K., coupled with high household indebtedness, will continue to adversely affect retail spending over 2013 (for further details see "United Kingdom" published April 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). That said, in our opinion, Iceland Foods' market positioning as a value-led essentials and frozen food retailer provides it with resilience against the difficult macroeconomic conditions within the U.K. In our base-case scenario, we forecast flat to negative (up to 1%) like-for-like sales over 2012 and 2013, resulting in reported top-line growth of just over 1% as a result of an increase in new stores.

Due to ongoing highly competitive market conditions and cost pressures, we anticipate that the group's gross margins will decline by over 50 basis points to just over 13% during 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case credit assessment, we forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) in financial year 2013 to dip by about 10% to under GBP100 million, given higher than anticipated new store investment. We believe that the cash impact of new store investment will be somewhat offset by the disposal proceeds of the Cooltrader business. We continue to forecast EBITDA cash interest coverage in excess of 2x, with adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA at around 6x by the end of financial year 2013. The group has a track record of deleveraging using FOCF and was nearly debt-free, on a net debt basis, prior to the management buyout transaction. This was also evidenced by the pre-payment of GBP12.5 million of debt this year in advance of scheduled amortization.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP860 million senior secured debt and GBP25 million revolving credit facility (RCF) is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Oswestry Acquico. The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We forecast potential recovery at the high end of this range.

The issue and recovery ratings reflect our valuation of Iceland Foods as a going concern, underpinned by its robust market position in the U.K. frozen food retail market, high brand awareness, and resilient business model. The ratings also reflect our view of the bank facilities' relatively good security and guarantee package, as well as Iceland Foods' potential exposure to the U.K. insolvency regime, which we consider to be rather favorable for secured creditors.

We understand that the secured lenders benefit from a relatively comprehensive guarantee and security package. According to the senior facilities agreement, the guarantors must represent at least 85% of the group's consolidated EBITDA, revenue, and gross assets. In addition, the security package includes fixed and floating charges over the shares and substantially covers all the material assets of the guarantors. However, given the group's asset-light profile we understand that the value of tangible assets is relatively limited.

The senior secured facilities comprise of a GBP25 million RCF due 2018, a GBP300 million amortizing term loan A due 2018, and a GBP560 million-equivalent bullet term loan B due 2019. According to the intercreditor agreement, we understand that all the bank facilities rank pari passu, whereas the GBP250 million vendor loan notes are subordinated.

The senior secured bank facilities benefit from a package of maintenance financial covenants. The documentation contains a limitation on dividend payments. In addition, we understand that if the ownership shares of the CEO Malcolm Walker and the chief financial officer, Tarsem Dhaliwal, decrease below 9.95% and 7.05%, respectively, a change-of-control event would be triggered.

To calculate recovery prospects, we simulate a payment default. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a combination of the following factors:

-- An increase in competition from larger grocery stores selling frozen food in the U.K.; and

-- Downward pressure on profit margins due to a rise in raw material and energy costs, and Iceland Foods' subsequent limited flexibility to increase its prices because of its very price-sensitive customers.

In addition, we assume a fully drawn RCF at the point of default and an increase in interest rates on variable-rate debt by the time of default. This latter assumption could include potential increases in market rates or a step-up in interest margins resulting from weak performance and covenant breaches.

Under our hypothetical scenario, we project a payment default in 2016, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately GBP98 million. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP590 million, which is equivalent to 6.0x stressed EBITDA.

After deducting priority liabilities of GBP30 million, comprised mostly of enforcement costs, we arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of GBP560 million. We assume that the senior secured facilities would amount to GBP803 million at default, including six months of prepetition interest and a fully drawn RCF. On this basis, recovery prospects for senior secured lenders would be at the high end of the 50%-70% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'.

We believe that recovery prospects would be materially lower under a liquidation scenario than under a sale as a going concern because of the group's limited tangible assets. However, this is not our central recovery scenario.

Liquidity

Following the management buyout, we view the group's liquidity profile as "adequate", as defined by our criteria, and calculate that its liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Based on the preliminary information provided by management and our forecasts, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of GBP200 million for the next 12 months.

Our forecast of liquidity sources for the next 12 months include:

-- An ongoing base level of cash and cash equivalents of about GBP50 million;

-- A GBP25 million RCF due 2018, providing adequate backup liquidity; and

-- Funds from operations in excess of GBP130 million.

We estimate Iceland Foods' liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP65 million. These uses include:

-- Net capital expenditure (capex) spend of up to GBP25 million. The higher capex in 2013 financial year should be financed by the proceeds from the divestment of the Cooltrader business;

-- Estimated nominal debt repayments of about GBP15 million; and

-- Ongoing working capital investment of up to GBP25 million, although we note that Iceland Foods' working capital turns positive at the end of its financial year on March 30, 2013.

In our opinion, Iceland Foods' has a comfortable debt maturity profile under the new financing arrangements, with the majority of its senior secured debt due either during or after 2018. The subordinated GBP250 million vendor loan notes are due only in 2022. We also anticipate that the group will be able to maintain adequate headroom under the financial covenants included in the senior secured facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, notwithstanding the highly competitive U.K. market and difficult macroeconomic conditions, Iceland Foods' should be able to maintain its market position in the value foods and frozen food segment. We also anticipate that the group should be able to sustain the necessary financial flexibility to service its highly leveraged debt structure and undergo modest deleveraging through internal cash generation. The rating could come under downward pressure if Iceland Foods' EBITDA cash interest coverage slips to less than 2x as a result of operating pressures or higher than anticipated levels of discretionary spending. Further ratings downside could occur if unexpected operating setbacks from weakening market share, high food commodity prices, or working capital needs were to cause FOCF to decline by a factor of more than one-half, resulting in liquidity to become "less than adequate", as defined by our criteria.

