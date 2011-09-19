(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Gangakhed Sugars and Energy Ltd's (GSEL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The affirmation reflects successful execution of GSEL's integrated cane processing plant since October 2010. The ratings continue to factor in locational advantages (Maharashtra) such as high recoveries, low competition and few cane dispute issues. The ratings are however constrained by GSEL's small scale of operations as well as the cyclicality and regulated nature of the sugar industry.

For financial year ended March 2011 (15 months provisional numbers), the company's revenue was INR1,147.3m, EBITDA was INR569.1m, EBIDTA margin was 49.6%, and net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR) was 8.5x. Its total debt was INR5170.2m, comprising INR2,884.5m long-term loans, INR1,066.2m working capital loan and INR1,219.5m other loans. Fitch expects working capital debt to always remain on the higher side mainly due to high inventory - an outcome of the seasonality associated with the sugar industry.

Negative rating action may result from GSEL's lower-than-expected revenues and margins translating into net financial leverage of over 5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in the company's financial profile resulting in net financial leverage of below 4.0x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

Incorporated in September 2007, GSEL's integrated cane processing plant comprises a 6,000 tonnes crushed per day sugar plant, a 60 kilo liters per day distillery plant and a 30 megawatt co-generation plant. The company started commercial operation for the sugar, co-generation and distillery plants from December 2009, January 2010 and October 2010, respectively.

Fitch has also taken the following actions on GSEL's bank loans:

- Outstanding INR2,884.2m team loan (enhanced from INR3,043.1m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR1,500m cash credit loan (enhanced from INR512.5m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR760m non-funded based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'