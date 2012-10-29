S&P base-case operating scenario

Our 2012-2013 profit outlook for EuroChem is favorable, reflecting our view of supportive industry conditions (supply demand balance) in the fertilizer industry leading to high global prices. This continues on the trends observed since the beginning of 2011.

As such, we see EuroChem's EBITDA expanding to about RUB52 billion in 2012, compared with RUB48 billion in 2011 and RUB27 billion in first-half 2012.

We continue to see China supporting industry-wide profits by setting a high floor price for nitrogen-based fertilizers. This mainly reflects expensive and restricted feedstock, less efficient energy use, and high export taxes. We also export healthy demand amid expensive crop prices.

For 2013, we assume high inflation in Russia, including for gas, electricity, and rail costs. We believe that strong fertilizer prices will persist, although at slightly lower levels in our base-case scenario. As such, we project that the group's EBITDA will diminish by 12% in 2013 to about RUB46 billion.

EuroChem completed three acquisitions in the past 12 months, which should materially increase EBITDA from 2013 (around $150-$200 million in 2013).

EuroChem acquired Russian gas supplier Severneft-Urengoy LLC (not rated) in January 2012 to alleviate gas cost inflation. Severneft is able to produce about 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas--one quarter of EuroChem's gas needs--and 220 thousand tonnes of gas condensate a year. Gas is the largest cost in ammonia production. Very importantly, in our opinion, EuroChem indicated it reached an agreement with Gazprom to deliver its products to its plants. These assets have total proven and probable reserves of 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 32 million tonnes of recoverable oil reserves.

EuroChem finalized its acquisition of some assets of German chemical company BASF SE (A+/Stable/A-1) this year, in line with our assumed timetable and according to plan. We view this transaction as large, given the EUR830 million purchase price, including a deferred part of approximately EUR130 million payable over 2013-2016. In July 2012, EuroChem also completed the acquisitions of K+S Nitrogen, a fertilizer trading and distributor business. It is also linked to the BASF assets transaction, as it has exclusive distribution rights until 2014.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect EuroChem's key credit metrics to remain somewhat strong for the rating at the end of 2012, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt at about 45% and debt to EBITDA at about 1.7x. This compares with FFO to debt at 55% and debt to EBITDA at 1.5x at the end of 2011.

These 2012 ratios reflect our assumed base-case EBITDA, sizable capex, the acquisitions of selected BASF and K+S assets, and the Russian gas producer.

For 2013, we assume the FFO to debt to decline to around 40%, a level commensurate with the rating.

Because of EuroChem's plans for heavy capex tied to two greenfield potash projects to come on-stream in the next few years, we expect FOCF to be limited or negative until one of the projects starts to generate revenue in the second half of 2015, assuming there is no new delay. Related capex should total a high $3.3 billion between 2012 and 2015, with $2.2 billion for the Gremyachinskoe mine, with revenue to start at the earliest in 2015, and $1.1 billion for the Verkhnekamskoe mine, with revenue to start in 2017. We think that greenfield potash projects, which are large scale and complex, contain substantial execution risk which could lead to delays or cost overruns.

EuroChem is also investing in growth ventures and efficiency improvements, including logistics and ports, which should help alleviate inflation pressures.

Liquidity

We classify EuroChem's liquidity as "adequate."

Our base-case scenario for EuroChem shows liquidity sources surpassing needs by more than 1.2x in the 12 months starting on July 1, 2012. We take into account the following positive factors:

-- RUB21 billion in cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period, of which we view RUB3 billion as tied to operations and therefore do not net from the group's adjusted debt;

-- The successful and proactive refinancing of its debt and main bank lines in the past several years. Most recently, the group signed a new and sizable five-year $1.3 billion committed line in July 2011, with a two-year grace period (amortization free). EuroChem used $500 million to repay outstanding debt due under a $1.5 billion line maturing in September 2013, fully refinancing this line well ahead of maturity. We view the interest rate as very low, at one-month LIBOR plus 180 basis points;

-- Around EUR100 million available under other committed lines maturing in the medium term;

-- FFO around RUB40 billion in 2012 and around RUB35 billion in 2013 assumed under our base-case scenario; and

-- Our assumption of continuing full covenant compliance. We assume the group will sell assets or delay capex if necessary. Covenants include a 2.5x net-debt-to-EBITDA limit, tested every quarter. Leeway was very ample at the beginning of the period, since net debt to EBITDA was only about 1.3x.

We take into account the following liquidity needs for the 12 months starting July 1, 2012:

-- Debt maturities of RUB4 billion; and

-- Capex of around RUB32 billion, of which a large part is devoted to the greenfield potash projects.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on two domestic ruble bonds totaling RUB10 billion issued by EuroChem is '3,' indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating is 'BB' in line with the corporate credit rating on EuroChem. (See "EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Co. OJSC Recovery Rating Profile," published on Dec. 5, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal)

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that supportive industry conditions will allow EuroChem to post EBITDA around $1.6 billion in 2012 and $1.5 billion in 2013. The stable outlook also depends on EuroChem retaining its moderate financial policy and adequate liquidity. We view an FFO-to-debt ratio above 35% in mid-cycle conditions as rating-commensurate. We would expect a higher ratio under more favorable industry conditions, as we assume to be the case in 2012 and 2013.

We might consider lowering the rating if the group departed from its moderate financial policy, especially if its net debt to EBITDA was higher than stated or financial covenant compliance tightened. We might also consider lowering the rating if fertilizer prices dropped significantly for a prolonged period and the group did not reduce its capex, or if the group's ability to obtain new financing became constrained.

Given EuroChem's significant capex plans and cyclicality in the industry, we currently do not see rating upside in 2012. A more conservative financial policy with lower net debt to EBITDA limits, further broadening of the portfolio through the greenfield potash expansion projects or significant new equity, could eventually support a higher rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011