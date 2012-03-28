(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today there is no immediate impact on the
ratings on Sharp Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) as a consequence of the company's capital
and business tie-up with Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
(A-/Stable/--), a world leader in electronic manufacturing services. The tie-up will improve
Sharp's credit quality in the medium term, in our opinion. However, the companies will take time
to implement cooperation, and the capital increase does not improve Sharp's financial standing
enough to change our assessment of its financial risk profile. As such, the tie-up has no
immediate impact on our ratings on Sharp.
Sharp will raise about JPY130 billion through a third-party allocation of new shares to the
Hon Hai group and the sale of a portion of its stake in a subsidiary to the group. Hon Hai will
ultimately purchase up to 50% of the liquid-crystal display (LCD) panels that Sharp manufactures
at its main LCD panel plant in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture. We believe the tie-up will help
stabilize the plant's capacity utilization rate, which we had considered a risk factor for the
company's credit quality. In addition, Sharp's plan to use Hon Hai's advanced manufacturing
system may improve the cost competitiveness of core products such as flat-panel TVs and cell
phones. However, the tie-up will likely take time to implement, and the external environment for
Sharp's core operations remains severe. Therefore, we are cautious about prospects for an
immediate improvement in Sharp's business performance. We anticipate the ratio of Sharp's debt
to total capital will remain high at about 56%, even after taking the capital increase into
consideration, and this is within our assumptions for the current ratings.