S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our 2012 base-case scenario we assume that revenues will not increase from 2011 levels because of a slowdown in Chinese demand for trains and the negative effect on demand for trucks of macroeconomic stagnation in some large European countries. According to our forecasts revenues could decrease by a low-single-digit percentage.

This assumption can be seen as conservative, but we take into account KB's strong growth in 2011 and 2010 when revenues increased by 14.2% and 34.5%, respectively, partially because of the rebounded versus depressed demand for trucks in 2009. For these reasons we believe a 2012 slowdown in revenue growth is a real possibility. Under our scenario we assume that the 2012 EBITDA margin will fall from its 2011 historical high of 15%, to around 13%. We see these assumptions as still consistent with our view of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory."

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We do not expect our projected slowdown in revenues and margins to have significant negative impact on the group's credit ratios. We believe that the lower revenues should limit any cash absorption for working capital needs, and we expect KB to maintain capital expenditure (capex) at around 5% of revenues.

Under these assumptions KB would still generate enough cash flow to pay dividends of about EUR180 million, in line with 2011 levels, and to carry forward a few small acquisitions totalling some EUR60 million, in line with past years.

Under our scenario we do not assume any major change in the group's financial policy, which has remained conservative so far. We do not foresee any significant swings in the current EUR200 million in pension liabilities. On the basis of these assumptions, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt should remain in the low-three-figure range, which is above the 45% target that we consider to be consistent with the current rating.

Liquidity

We consider KB's liquidity to be "strong," under our criteria.

-- By our estimates the sources-to-uses coverage ratio is higher than 1.5x over 2012 and we do not expect it to fall in the next few quarters.

-- Liquidity needs for 2012 are limited; at December 2011 about EUR120 million was drawn under uncommitted lines that are usually renewed every year, but that we consider to be short term.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity sources consisted of EUR532 million in reported cash, of which we consider EUR200 million to be restricted due to operational needs and exposure to countries where an immediate cash repatriation is impossible, and EUR270 million in undrawn committed lines maturing beyond 12 months.

-- We expect liquidity to be supported by cash generation that will be only partially used for dividend payments or acquisitions

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that diversification will continue to be essential to KB's performance and that weaker earnings in one of its two divisions will be counterbalanced by the other. In view of KB's business risk, we believe that the group should generate FFO above 45% of debt, which would remain commensurate with the rating.

The outlook also incorporates our belief that KB will continue to post solid free operating cash flow (FOCF) and maintain its FOCF-to-debt ratio above 25% through the cycle. We also assume that management will remain committed to its conservative financial policy, continuing to permit only minimal additional debt and small acquisitions. The stable outlook also takes into account our expectation that KB will continue to gradually improve its geographic and product diversification.

A more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate or an unfavorable market development that diminished the group's ability to generate free operating cash more than we expect could lead us to consider taking a negative action on the ratings or outlook. Our business risk assessment restricts further upside potential.

