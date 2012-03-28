(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

Summary analysis -- Marseille (City of) --------------------------- 28-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on the French City of Marseille reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French cities, and the city's solid budgetary performance and "positive" financial management, as our criteria define the terms. We consider that the ratings are constrained by the city's very high debt, its "negative" liquidity position, and its restricted budgetary flexibility.

We view Marseille's financial management as "positive" for its credit standing. We base our opinion on the city's clear financial strategy, which has translated into stable direct debt for the city since 2008, backed by good monitoring of operating expenditure and prudent debt management.

In 2011, Marseille reported solid budgetary margins with a high 15% operating margin, up from a low 5% in 2008. The city achieved this performance owing to operating revenue growing a steady 3.7% per year on average in 2008-2011, largely on the back of tax revenues; and stable operating expenditure. The city curbed growth in personnel expenditure while benefiting from lower financial charges, reflecting both decreasing interest rates and Marseille's active debt management. This helped the city limit its deficit after investments, which averaged just -0.5% of total revenue, or almost zero, in 2008-2011, despite mounting capital expenditure. Consequently, the city's direct debt remained stable in 2008-2011 at EUR1.9 billion.