(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Hong Kong-based Li & Fung Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is not affected by a meaningful increase in payable debt related to acquisitions. We believe a share placement yesterday will offset the increased debt that the company announced with its 2011 results. Our base case for 2011 already factored in relatively weak credit metrics for the rating, given that it was the first year of Li & Fung's three-year growth plan. We expect the company's credit metrics to strengthen materially in 2012-2013.

We estimate that higher acquisition payables and a decrease in cash holdings will translate into a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x in 2011, compared with our downgrade trigger of 2.2x, despite better-than-expected EBITDA. If we include the recent equity issuance, the ratio would improve to less than 2.1x on a pro forma basis. We treat Li & Fung's acquisition payables as debt, but exclude the portion that is contingent on it meeting growth targets. We also adjust the net debt for operating leases.

The company's core operating profit grew 22% in 2011 from 2010 to US$882 million, slightly better than our projection. This compared with US$282 million in the first half of 2011. The stronger performance in the second half is attributable to the seasonality of the company's business and reduced cost inflation during the period.

Li & Fung raised net proceeds of Hong Kong dollar 3.89 billion from its share placement. It intends to use the net proceeds as general working capital, including funding future business development and acquisitions. In our view, the equity placement demonstrates Li & Fung's commitment to improve its capital structure and to maintain a credit profile that's appropriate for an 'A-' rating.