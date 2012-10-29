(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- MIE Holdings Corp. ---------------------------- 29-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 55309D
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China-based MIE Holdings Corp. (MIEH) reflects the company's
exposure to cyclicality in the oil upstream industry including unconventional
gas exploration, its expansion strategy, and regulatory and operational risks.
MIEH's proven record of operations in oil fields in China and favorable
production sharing contracts (PSCs) with PetroChina Co. Ltd. (not rated)
temper the above weaknesses. MIEH's business risk profile is "vulnerable" and
its financial risk profile is "significant."
We expect MIEH's operating cash flow to be volatile over the next 12 months,
depending on fluctuations in oil prices. However, MIEH's operating cash flow
is likely to increase over the period because we anticipate that oil prices
will be relatively high and the company will ramp up production in its oil
fields in China and Kazakhstan. Most of MIEH's revenue comes from the sale of
crude oil from its three major oil blocks in northeast China and its acquired
oil fields in Kazakhstan.
MIEH's smaller size of operations than peers', its short record, and lack of
experience outside China weaken its competitive position. MIEH is still in the
early stage of expansion; the large capital expenditure associated with the
company's expansionary strategy has lowered its free operating cash flow.
MIEH's recently-revised capital expenditure budget for 2012 is about Chinese
renminbi (RMB) 2.3 billion, higher than our original forecast of RMB2 billion.
We believe MIEH will continue to increase investment in its oil blocks in
China and Kazakhstan. The company announced in June 2012 that it acquired
equity stake in Sino Gas & Energy Ltd. to explore opportunities in
unconventional gas resources in China. We estimate MIEH's capital investment
to be about RMB2.5 billion in 2013. We believe the company's healthy operating
cash flow could offset the pressure from capital expenditures.
MIEH faces regulatory risk in China and operational risk in Kazakhstan, in our
opinion. About 80% of the company's production comes from China through PSCs.
These are subject to regulatory risk, such as the impact of a major change in
related law. We view this as a low-probability but high-loss risk. Also, MIEH
has a limited record of operating in Kazakhstan, where oil fields require
deeper drilling.
Liquidity
MIEH's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses of liquidity by more than
1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include RMB371 million in cash and cash
equivalent as of June 30, 2012, a RMB60 million new working capital loan drawn
down from a local bank, about RMB1.4 billion in cash flow from operations, and
a US$40 million undrawn facility from Minsheng Banking Corp.
-- Uses of liquidity include repayment of a short-term working capital
loan of RMB50 million, committed capital spending of about RMB1.4 billion, and
modest dividend distributions.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that MIEH is likely to maintain its
business and financial risk profiles over the next 12 months. We expect the
company's healthy operating cash flow to offset the increase in investment.
We may lower the rating if MIEH's liquidity deteriorates or the company
generates significant negative free operating cash flow over the next 12
months. More acquisitions or a large reversal in crude oil prices would worsen
MIEH's free operating cash flow.
We see low likelihood for an upgrade in the next 12 months, given the prospect
of limited improvement in the company's business risk profile. We could,
however, raise the rating if MIEH significantly improves its business risk
profile while maintaining its financial risk profile. An increase in the
company's reserves and daily production capacity would be some factors that
could lead to a better business risk profile.