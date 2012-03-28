(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 -
Summary analysis -- Delta N.V. ------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Aug-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
28-Jul-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
08-Aug-2007 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil snr unsecd Multi currency revolving
credit facility agreement due 03/14/2014 bank
ln BBB+ 05-Aug-2011
Rationale
The rating on Netherlands-based energy utility Delta N.V. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Our assessment is
underpinned by Delta's balanced power generation and supply operations; regulated water
operations and gas and electricity distribution networks; and relatively predictable cash flows
from its well-established waste management business. It also reflects Delta's strong market
position in its service area of Zeeland, supported by its multi-utility offering.