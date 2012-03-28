(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Delta N.V. ------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Aug-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

28-Jul-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

08-Aug-2007 A-/-- A-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil snr unsecd Multi currency revolving

credit facility agreement due 03/14/2014 bank

ln BBB+ 05-Aug-2011

Rationale

The rating on Netherlands-based energy utility Delta N.V. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Our assessment is underpinned by Delta's balanced power generation and supply operations; regulated water operations and gas and electricity distribution networks; and relatively predictable cash flows from its well-established waste management business. It also reflects Delta's strong market position in its service area of Zeeland, supported by its multi-utility offering.